Horizon: Dippy and the Whale

Review

by David Butcher

126 years ago a young female blue whale died after getting beached off the coast of Ireland. The bones of her skeleton, all 220 of them, found their way to the Natural History Museum in London, where they have recently been hung from the roof in the main entrance hall as the first thing visitors see when they walk in.But hold on, what about the famous dinosaur skeleton that children have been enjoying in the hall for decades? Gone, banished – controversially dispatched around the country on tour because the museum wants to focus on the future and our duty of care to the natural world, rather than the past. Horizon ’s cameras follow the painstaking process of hanging the magnificent whale in her new home.