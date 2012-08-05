Horizon: Dippy and the Whale

Accessibility Links
Review
by
David Butcher
126 years ago a young female blue whale died after getting beached off the coast of Ireland. The bones of her skeleton, all 220 of them, found their way to the Natural History Museum in London, where they have recently been hung from the roof in the main entrance hall as the first thing visitors see when they walk in.
But hold on, what about the famous dinosaur skeleton that children have been enjoying in the hall for decades? Gone, banished – controversially dispatched around the country on tour because the museum wants to focus on the future and our duty of care to the natural world, rather than the past.
Horizon
’s cameras follow the painstaking process of hanging the magnificent whale in her new home.
Summary
Over the past two years, the staff of the Natural History Museum has undertaken a super-sized challenge - to take down its famous cast of a dinosaur skeleton in the entrance hall and replace it with an equally impressive skeleton of a blue whale - the largest animal to have lived. This documentary follows the teams of conservators and engineers as they take apart the diplodocus - known to staff and visitors as Dippy - bone by bone, ready for a countrywide tour and then get the whale ready to go on display - all without closing the museum to the public. Narrated by David Attenborough.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
David Attenborough
Director
Annie Mackinder
Series Editor
Steve Crabtree
Documentary
Education
Science
