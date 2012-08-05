Horizon: Dippy and the Whale

Summary

Over the past two years, the staff of the Natural History Museum has undertaken a super-sized challenge - to take down its famous cast of a dinosaur skeleton in the entrance hall and replace it with an equally impressive skeleton of a blue whale - the largest animal to have lived. This documentary follows the teams of conservators and engineers as they take apart the diplodocus - known to staff and visitors as Dippy - bone by bone, ready for a countrywide tour and then get the whale ready to go on display - all without closing the museum to the public. Narrated by David Attenborough.