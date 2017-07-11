Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Joanna Lumley's India

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
Joanna Lumley's India

Series 1 - Episode 2

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

There are highs and lows for Joanna Lumley as she travels from the intensity of Mumbai to palace-strewn Rajasthan. She’s on an emotional high when she spots a photo of her uncle in the Times of India building (he was once editor), but she’s literally among the clouds when she’s taken 54 floors up what, when it’s finished, will be the highest residential building in the world. “It’ll be a big fat column of billionaires,” she says bluntly.

However, she’s brought down to earth by the plight of the Dalit caste – the untouchables. They are still considered the lowest of the low in India and the distressing story of a young Dalit man’s murder shocks her to the core.

Commendably, Lumley eschews the usual tourist trail and instead gets a taste for camel’s milk, marvels at Ellora – an extraordinary temple carved out of a rock face – and spends a rather fabulous night in a former maharajah’s palace that was transformed into an opulent Udaipur hotel after Rajasthan’s wealthy princes were stripped of their powers by Indira Gandhi.

Summary

Joanna meets the Maharaja of Dungarpur who shows her around his lakeside palace, and a Dalit community in Gujarat, considered to be India's lowest caste. Braving the roads of Mumbai, Joanna takes a ride in the city's only all-female taxi company and visits the Times of India, where her uncle was editor of the paper in the 1930s and 40s. She then overcomes her fear of heights to explore the World One Tower, soon to be Mumbai's tallest luxury residential building.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Joanna Lumley
Director Ewen Thomson
Executive Producer Clive Tulloh
Executive Producer Joanna Lumley
Producer Stephanie Fyfe
Producer Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent
see more
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

My India | Joanna Lumley returns to the land where she was born

Lumley, who was born in Kashmir, discovers the country in a new three-part series on ITV

What time is Joanna Lumley's India on TV?

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog 4h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer 6h ago
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin 7h ago
Freeview film of the day: John Grisham’s The Rainmaker 7h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more