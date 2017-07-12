Accessibility Links

12/07/2017

In 2016 Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty took the One Show team on a little jaunt to Cornwall's Eden Project for BBC Music Day. Clearly they had fun because they're repeating the experience, but this time Jones is joined by Matt Baker, and they're off to the seaside village of Perranporth instead.

Apart from Poldark, there's one TV character who is inextricably linked to Cornwall in viewers' minds and that's Doc Martin, so Martin Clunes is joining the pair on the show. Whether they'll be sitting on the usual sofa or setting up deckchairs isn't known, but it has been confirmed they will be listening to music from the Kooks.

Summary

Martin Clunes joins Matt Baker and Alex Jones for a summer special live from Perranporth beach in Cornwall. Plus, live music by The Kooks.

Cast & Crew

Host Matt Baker
Host Alex Jones
Editor Sandy Smith
