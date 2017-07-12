Accessibility Links
The One Show
Episode
About
Episode Guide
12/07/2017
Review
by
Jane Rackham
In 2016 Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty took the One Show team on a little jaunt to Cornwall's Eden Project for BBC Music Day. Clearly they had fun because they're repeating the experience, but this time Jones is joined by Matt Baker, and they're off to the seaside village of Perranporth instead.
Apart from Poldark, there's one TV character who is inextricably linked to Cornwall in viewers' minds and that's Doc Martin, so Martin Clunes is joining the pair on the show. Whether they'll be sitting on the usual sofa or setting up deckchairs isn't known, but it has been confirmed they will be listening to music from the Kooks.
Summary
Martin Clunes joins Matt Baker and Alex Jones for a summer special live from Perranporth beach in Cornwall. Plus, live music by The Kooks.
Cast & Crew
Host
Matt Baker
Host
Alex Jones
Editor
Sandy Smith
Education
Full Episode Guide
Richard Madeley: why Poldark's Cornish cliffs are better than any holiday abroad
12 Jul
12 Jul
Rylan Clark-Neal claims Radio Times TV Presenter Champion title
10 Jul
10 Jul
Any new Sherlock is at least a "couple of years" away, says Andrew Scott
7 Jun
7 Jun
Andrew Neil's BBC interview with Lib Dem leader Tim Farron pulled after Manchester terror attack
24 May
24 May
