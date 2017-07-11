The Week the Landlords Moved In

Review

by David Butcher

After the first programme in this enjoyable series, I doubted whether the producers could keep finding good characters to put through the life-swap format, which shines such an unforgiving light on buy-to-let landlords and tenants alike – though to be fair, mostly the former. But this week’s subjects are as well cast as ever, especially devout Christian Samuel, 25, who earns what he calls a “passive income” of £10k a month and says proudly, “I probably spend less than five minutes a month managing my portfolio.”



Samuel and his wife Amanda go to stay at one of his properties in Durham, where he bumps up against a recurring theme of the show: tenants who are loath to make a fuss about grim problems in their homes for fear of being turfed out or having their rent hiked; and landlords who ignore complaints anyway. When the ceiling’s caving in, that’s bad all round.