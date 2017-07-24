The Highland Midwife

Review

by Jane Rackham

Emma’s worried her third baby is going to be another whopper – her mum’s jokingly predicting an 11-pounder – while Susanna’s small bump makes her think her unborn baby isn’t growing properly. Their midwives Morven and Helen have had decades of experience dealing with anxieties like these, but they still send the expectant mums to be checked at the nearest hospital – although of course that isn’t very near at all.



However, Karen’s pregnancy does concern Morven. Tragically, Karen’s first baby was stillborn and, at a chance meeting in the car park, Morven spots Karen’s showing signs of pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition. It means another agonisingly long drive to hospital for emergency treatment.