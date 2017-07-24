Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
The Highland Midwife
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Emma’s worried her third baby is going to be another whopper – her mum’s jokingly predicting an 11-pounder – while Susanna’s small bump makes her think her unborn baby isn’t growing properly. Their midwives Morven and Helen have had decades of experience dealing with anxieties like these, but they still send the expectant mums to be checked at the nearest hospital – although of course that isn’t very near at all.
However, Karen’s pregnancy does concern Morven. Tragically, Karen’s first baby was stillborn and, at a chance meeting in the car park, Morven spots Karen’s showing signs of pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition. It means another agonisingly long drive to hospital for emergency treatment.
Summary
In the north of Scotland, Morven closely monitors mum-to-be Emma, who has a history of delivering large babies that require a Caesarean section, while in Campbeltown on the west coast, Susanna gets closer to her dream of a big family as midwife Helen tries to help her have a local birth without pain relief.
Cast & Crew
Director
Lindsay Hill
Director
Louise Pirie
Executive Producer
Ross Wilson
Executive Producer
Melanie Darlaston
Producer
Lindsay Hill
Producer
Louise Pirie
Series Producer
Amanda McGlynn
see more
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog
4h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer
6h ago
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin
7h ago
Freeview film of the day: John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
7h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It