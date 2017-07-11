Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Ackley Bridge

E6 of 6
About Episode Guide
Ackley Bridge

Series 1 - Episode 6

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Everybody’s been instructed to be on their best behaviour because it’s the multi-cultural school’s open day, which in soap terms means that if there’s a fan nearby, something unpleasant is going to be hitting it. And it does.

Sadiq Nawaz’s daughter Alya is primed to give a stirring speech about integration – but it causes a stir for all the wrong reasons. The fallout is massive. Meanwhile, after finding out who is the father of Candice’s baby, Jordan goes off the rails – and takes Chloe with him. Not all the loose ends are neatly tied up. Some are left dangling very untidily but there’s no news about a second series yet.

Summary

Mandy's personal and professional lives collide with one another when Alya reveals her and Sadiq's affair at the school's first Open Day. As Mandy fights for her job, but chooses to put her pupils before her career, Steve comes to her rescue. Will it be enough to repair their relationship? Meanwhile, Candice discloses the true identity of Jamie's father, leading Jordan to spiral out of control. Chloe gets caught up in Jordan's plans to leave Ackley Bridge, only for them to fall foul of the police. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Jordan Wilson Samuel Bottomley
Mandy Carter Jo Joyner
Lila Shariff Anneika Rose
Emma Keane Liz White
Samir Quereshi Arsher Ali
Lorraine Bird Lorraine Cheshire
Steve Bell Paul Nicholls
Will Simpson Tom Varey
Chloe Voyle Fern Deacon
Kaneez Paracha Sunetra Sarker
Cory Wilson Sam Retford
Riz Nawaz Nohail Mohammed
Alya Nawaz Maariah Hussain
Sadiq Nawaz Adil Ray
Nasreen Paracha Amy-Leigh Hickman
Missy Booth Poppy Lee Friar
Razia Paracha Nazmeen Kauser
Simone Booth Samantha Power
Hayley Booth Cody Ryan
Candice Murgatroyd Emily Pyzer
Tahira Abad India Parsan
Neil Sykes Nathan Green
Shannon Burns Chloe Lumb
Shireen Siddiqui Kainat Butt
Amin Abad Hassan Mahmood
Solicitor Kate Baines
Darren Critchall Simon Lowe
Judge Mark Chatterton
Chair of Governors Michael Forrest
Waqar Abdelrahman Arbaz Rashid
Zain Younis Zain Khan
Mo Ahktar Abdullah Shahid
Amira Gill Alisha Zaman
Dan Fairfax Harry Myers
Jake Earnshaw Matthew Priestley
Director Jon East
Producer Alexander Lamb
Writer Anya Reiss
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Ackley Bridge to return for extended second series

The Channel 4 drama will be back in 2018 for 12 new episodes

Ackley Bridge: everything you need to know about Channel 4's new school drama

Is Jo Joyner returning to EastEnders? The star of new school drama Ackley Bridge speaks out on the rumours

An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog 4h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer 6h ago
What time is Ackley Bridge on TV? 12 Jul
The 12 best dramas coming to TV this summer 4 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more