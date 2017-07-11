Accessibility Links
Ackley Bridge
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 6
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Everybody’s been instructed to be on their best behaviour because it’s the multi-cultural school’s open day, which in soap terms means that if there’s a fan nearby, something unpleasant is going to be hitting it. And it does.
Sadiq Nawaz’s daughter Alya is primed to give a stirring speech about integration – but it causes a stir for all the wrong reasons. The fallout is massive. Meanwhile, after finding out who is the father of Candice’s baby, Jordan goes off the rails – and takes Chloe with him. Not all the loose ends are neatly tied up. Some are left dangling very untidily but there’s no news about a second series yet.
Summary
Mandy's personal and professional lives collide with one another when Alya reveals her and Sadiq's affair at the school's first Open Day. As Mandy fights for her job, but chooses to put her pupils before her career, Steve comes to her rescue. Will it be enough to repair their relationship? Meanwhile, Candice discloses the true identity of Jamie's father, leading Jordan to spiral out of control. Chloe gets caught up in Jordan's plans to leave
Ackley Bridge
, only for them to fall foul of the police. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Jordan Wilson
Samuel Bottomley
Mandy Carter
Jo Joyner
Lila Shariff
Anneika Rose
Emma Keane
Liz White
Samir Quereshi
Arsher Ali
Lorraine Bird
Lorraine Cheshire
Steve Bell
Paul Nicholls
Will Simpson
Tom Varey
Chloe Voyle
Fern Deacon
Kaneez Paracha
Sunetra Sarker
Cory Wilson
Sam Retford
Riz Nawaz
Nohail Mohammed
Alya Nawaz
Maariah Hussain
Sadiq Nawaz
Adil Ray
Nasreen Paracha
Amy-Leigh Hickman
Missy Booth
Poppy Lee Friar
Razia Paracha
Nazmeen Kauser
Simone Booth
Samantha Power
Hayley Booth
Cody Ryan
Candice Murgatroyd
Emily Pyzer
Tahira Abad
India Parsan
Neil Sykes
Nathan Green
Shannon Burns
Chloe Lumb
Shireen Siddiqui
Kainat Butt
Amin Abad
Hassan Mahmood
Solicitor
Kate Baines
Darren Critchall
Simon Lowe
Judge
Mark Chatterton
Chair of Governors
Michael Forrest
Waqar Abdelrahman
Arbaz Rashid
Zain Younis
Zain Khan
Mo Ahktar
Abdullah Shahid
Amira Gill
Alisha Zaman
Dan Fairfax
Harry Myers
Jake Earnshaw
Matthew Priestley
Director
Jon East
Producer
Alexander Lamb
Writer
Anya Reiss
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Ackley Bridge to return for extended second series
The Channel 4 drama will be back in 2018 for 12 new episodes
Ackley Bridge: everything you need to know about Channel 4's new school drama
Is Jo Joyner returning to EastEnders? The star of new school drama Ackley Bridge speaks out on the rumours
An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge
