Ackley Bridge

Review

by Jane Rackham

Everybody’s been instructed to be on their best behaviour because it’s the multi-cultural school’s open day, which in soap terms means that if there’s a fan nearby, something unpleasant is going to be hitting it. And it does.



Sadiq Nawaz’s daughter Alya is primed to give a stirring speech about integration – but it causes a stir for all the wrong reasons. The fallout is massive. Meanwhile, after finding out who is the father of Candice’s baby, Jordan goes off the rails – and takes Chloe with him. Not all the loose ends are neatly tied up. Some are left dangling very untidily but there’s no news about a second series yet.