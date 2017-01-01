24 Hours in A&E

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Nurse Celine sums up the spirit of her job perfectly when she says she enjoys the moments when she can “be someone’s someone”, in the absence of a patient’s family or friends. She’s briefly 34-year-old Jeroen’s someone tonight; he’s been knocked off his bike, and awaits the arrival of his wife Joanna, who proves to have a unique bedside manner.



Emily, wife to Lee, 36, is rather more rattled by her husband’s car crash, though understandably – Lee lost his best friend in a similar accident just a few months earlier.



And Chris, 21, helps out the producers by filming his own footage of his wait in A&E; the vlogger has a very crooked finger, dislocated during a basketball match.