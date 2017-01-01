Accessibility Links
24 Hours in A&E
E7
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 7
Watchlist
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
Nurse Celine sums up the spirit of her job perfectly when she says she enjoys the moments when she can “be someone’s someone”, in the absence of a patient’s family or friends. She’s briefly 34-year-old Jeroen’s someone tonight; he’s been knocked off his bike, and awaits the arrival of his wife Joanna, who proves to have a unique bedside manner.
Emily, wife to Lee, 36, is rather more rattled by her husband’s car crash, though understandably – Lee lost his best friend in a similar accident just a few months earlier.
And Chris, 21, helps out the producers by filming his own footage of his wait in A&E; the vlogger has a very crooked finger, dislocated during a basketball match.
Summary
A 36-year-old man is rushed to St George's after being involved in a high-speed road traffic collision, with CT scans revealing a potentially life-threatening injury to his spleen. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old who dislocated his finger scoring the winning points in a basketball match believes his trip to A&E is the perfect subject for one of his vlogs.
Cast & Crew
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer
Hamo Forsyth
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
Science
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
