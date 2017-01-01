Accessibility Links
The Windsors
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Review
by
Ben Dowell
This episode is so joyously silly you half expect Graham Chapman’s Monty Python colonel to appear and call a halt to proceedings as Wills learns to banter among his helicopter crew-mates and Richard Goulding’s fabulously dim Harry opens a nightclub. The wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) are obvious choices to work the door, with poor Edward handing out sweets in the loo. Kate (Louise Ford), who is starting to yearn for her carefree youth, proves a rather accomplished DJ – but can she combine royal duties with banging out monster tunes? And when will Harry learn that clubbers generally pay for their drinks? Marvellous stuff.
Summary
Reliving his clubbing heyday, Harry buys a nightclub and asks Kate to be the DJ, while Beatrice and Eugenie work the door. Charles introduces lizards into his garden as pest control, but things get out of hand, and Wills needs to complete his helicopter training.
Cast & Crew
Charles
Harry Enfield
Wills
Hugh Skinner
Camilla
Haydn Gwynne
Pippa
Morgana Robinson
Kate
Louise Ford
Fergie
Katy Wix
Harry
Richard Goulding
Edward
Matthew Cottle
Beatrice
Ellie White
Eugenie
Celeste Dring
Baxter
Donovan F Blackwood
Henry V
Jolyon Coy
Hughes
Alex Harries
Director
Adam Miller
Executive Producer
Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer
Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer
George Jeffrie
Executive Producer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Producer
Izzy Mant
Writer
George Jeffrie
Writer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
Harry Enfield reveals Prince Charles' secret twin Chuck in new clip for The Windsors
Didn’t you know that the heir to the throne had a twin? Well you do now….
“Dreamboat” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau causes a stir with the "British Royal Family"
The Windsors returns with a cheeky, cruel and very funny second series
Exclusive |
The Windsors welcome Donald Trump to the Royal Household
Exclusive |
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is coming to C4's The Windsors
Meet the cast of Channel 4's The Windsors
Exclusive |
Channel 4 confirms two Christmas specials of The Windsors
Royal satire The Windsors will return for a second series on Channel 4
