Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

The Windsors

E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
The Windsors

Series 2 - Episode 2

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This episode is so joyously silly you half expect Graham Chapman’s Monty Python colonel to appear and call a halt to proceedings as Wills learns to banter among his helicopter crew-mates and Richard Goulding’s fabulously dim Harry opens a nightclub. The wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) are obvious choices to work the door, with poor Edward handing out sweets in the loo. Kate (Louise Ford), who is starting to yearn for her carefree youth, proves a rather accomplished DJ – but can she combine royal duties with banging out monster tunes? And when will Harry learn that clubbers generally pay for their drinks? Marvellous stuff.

Summary

Reliving his clubbing heyday, Harry buys a nightclub and asks Kate to be the DJ, while Beatrice and Eugenie work the door. Charles introduces lizards into his garden as pest control, but things get out of hand, and Wills needs to complete his helicopter training.

Cast & Crew

Charles Harry Enfield
Wills Hugh Skinner
Camilla Haydn Gwynne
Pippa Morgana Robinson
Kate Louise Ford
Fergie Katy Wix
Harry Richard Goulding
Edward Matthew Cottle
Beatrice Ellie White
Eugenie Celeste Dring
Baxter Donovan F Blackwood
Henry V Jolyon Coy
Hughes Alex Harries
Director Adam Miller
Executive Producer Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer George Jeffrie
Executive Producer Bert Tyler-Moore
Producer Izzy Mant
Writer George Jeffrie
Writer Bert Tyler-Moore
see more
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Enfield reveals Prince Charles' secret twin Chuck in new clip for The Windsors

Didn’t you know that the heir to the throne had a twin? Well you do now….

“Dreamboat” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau causes a stir with the "British Royal Family"

The Windsors returns with a cheeky, cruel and very funny second series

Exclusive | The Windsors welcome Donald Trump to the Royal Household

Exclusive | Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is coming to C4's The Windsors

Meet the cast of Channel 4's The Windsors

Exclusive | Channel 4 confirms two Christmas specials of The Windsors

Royal satire The Windsors will return for a second series on Channel 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What time is The Windsors on TV? 19 Jul
What time is The Windsors Christmas Special on TV? 26 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 30 to 21 25 Dec
When is The Windsors back on TV? 23 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more