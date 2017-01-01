The Windsors

Review

by Ben Dowell

This episode is so joyously silly you half expect Graham Chapman’s Monty Python colonel to appear and call a halt to proceedings as Wills learns to banter among his helicopter crew-mates and Richard Goulding’s fabulously dim Harry opens a nightclub. The wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) are obvious choices to work the door, with poor Edward handing out sweets in the loo. Kate (Louise Ford), who is starting to yearn for her carefree youth, proves a rather accomplished DJ – but can she combine royal duties with banging out monster tunes? And when will Harry learn that clubbers generally pay for their drinks? Marvellous stuff.