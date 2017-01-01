Review

by Ben Dowell

If you had any doubt about VM Varga’s villainy, the opening scene in which he opens Emmit’s Christmas presents show him to be one of TV’s all-time wrong ’uns. And, with Ray out of the way, his devilish plot to frame his girlfriend Nikki is working nicely – he just needs her dead.



It’s another tense and thrilling visit to okily-dokily Minnesota, where the homespun certainties don’t feel so reassuring when spouted by the asinine “new chief”. He’s still striving to stop Carrie Coon’s fabulous Gloria Burgle from piecing the case together. “Only an intellectual could believe anything so stupid,” he tells her, before a terrifying climax proves who the doofus really is.