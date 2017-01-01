Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Fargo
E7 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 7
The Law of Inevitability
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Ben Dowell
If you had any doubt about VM Varga’s villainy, the opening scene in which he opens Emmit’s Christmas presents show him to be one of TV’s all-time wrong ’uns. And, with Ray out of the way, his devilish plot to frame his girlfriend Nikki is working nicely – he just needs her dead.
It’s another tense and thrilling visit to okily-dokily Minnesota, where the homespun certainties don’t feel so reassuring when spouted by the asinine “new chief”. He’s still striving to stop Carrie Coon’s fabulous Gloria Burgle from piecing the case together. “Only an intellectual could believe anything so stupid,” he tells her, before a terrifying climax proves who the doofus really is.
Summary
Nicki is arrested in connection with Ray's death and is questioned by Chief Dammik, who suspects that she killed him in retaliation for abuse, while Gloria asks Winnie to tell Emmit about his brother and gauge his reaction. Black comedy drama, starring Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon.
Cast & Crew
Emmit Stussy/Ray Stussy
Ewan McGregor
Gloria Burgle
Carrie Coon
Nikki Swango
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Yuri Gurka
Goran Bogdan
VM Varga
David Thewlis
Sy Feltz
Michael Stuhlbarg
Moe Dammick
Shea Whigham
Donny Mashman
Mark Forward
Winnie Lopez
Olivia Sandoval
Mr Wrench
Russell Harvard
Golem
DJ Qualls
Ruby Goldfarb
Mary McDonnell
Meemo
Andy Yu
Director
Mike Barker
Writer
Noah Hawley
Writer
Matt Wolpert
Writer
Ben Nedivi
see more
Comedy
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Are these TV shows American or Canadian?
Fargo isn't as American as it looks...
preview |
Fargo series three adds two Ewan McGregors to a familiar formula
Critics rave about Ewan McGregor’s dual performance in Fargo as feuding brothers
Fargo season three trailer features Ewan McGregor alongside... Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor is unrecognisable in first look at Fargo season 3
Fargo series 3 starring Ewan McGregor is coming to Channel 4
Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Fargo series 3
Leftovers star Carrie Coon joins Fargo season 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What time is Fargo on TV?
19 Jul
Dan Stevens X-Men spin-off Legion confirmed to return for second season
16 Mar
Martin Freeman: Sherlock series four will be the best yet – if we don't mess it up
14 Jan
Meet the cast of Fargo series two
26 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It