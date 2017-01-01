The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2017

Review

by Ben Dowell

South Bank Show high priest Melvyn Bragg has always maintained that there is no such thing as high or low culture, just good and bad stuff. And so with its annual gong-giving (now in its 21st year) where the good sees shortlists containing grime artist Skepta and Opera North for its Ring Cycle and a mouthwatering comedy contest between Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, Julia Davis’s Camping and the People Just Do Nothing team. Writer Jack Thorne’s two nods - for TV drama National Treasure and his script for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – shows what a year it’s been for him.