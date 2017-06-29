Thronecast: War Room

Review

by Ben Dowell

With less than a week to wait before the penultimate clutch of Game of Thrones episodes hits our screens (on 17 July) and as the fictional armies gather in just about every part of Westeros promising bloodshed and dragon bites, what better way to whet your appetite than this special edition of the popular companion show?



With a backdrop of house flags, a fire pit, and a huge Westeros-shaped table, superfan Sue Perkins hosts Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross in a disused chapel/war room for some keen-eyed chin-wagging about White Walkers and the fearsome possibility of finally witnessing the Dothraki army in open battle.