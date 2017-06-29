Thronecast: War Room

Accessibility Links
Review
by
Ben Dowell
With less than a week to wait before the penultimate clutch of Game of Thrones episodes hits our screens (on 17 July) and as the fictional armies gather in just about every part of Westeros promising bloodshed and dragon bites, what better way to whet your appetite than this special edition of the popular companion show?
With a backdrop of house flags, a fire pit, and a huge Westeros-shaped table, superfan Sue Perkins hosts Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross in a disused chapel/war room for some keen-eyed chin-wagging about White Walkers and the fearsome possibility of finally witnessing the Dothraki army in open battle.
Summary
Sue Perkins is joined by Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross to discuss the seventh season of Game of Thrones.
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog
4h ago
Everything that happened in last year’s Game of Thrones – and what to expect from the new series
17 Jul
7 weird Game of Thrones fan theories that could still come true this year
17 Jul
8 striking similarities between Love Island and Game of Thrones
14 Jul
