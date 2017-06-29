Accessibility Links

Thronecast: War Room

With less than a week to wait before the penultimate clutch of Game of Thrones episodes hits our screens (on 17 July) and as the fictional armies gather in just about every part of Westeros promising bloodshed and dragon bites, what better way to whet your appetite than this special edition of the popular companion show?

With a backdrop of house flags, a fire pit, and a huge Westeros-shaped table, superfan Sue Perkins hosts Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross in a disused chapel/war room for some keen-eyed chin-wagging about White Walkers and the fearsome possibility of finally witnessing the Dothraki army in open battle.

Sue Perkins is joined by Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross to discuss the seventh season of Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog 4h ago
Everything that happened in last year’s Game of Thrones – and what to expect from the new series 17 Jul
7 weird Game of Thrones fan theories that could still come true this year 17 Jul
8 striking similarities between Love Island and Game of Thrones 14 Jul
