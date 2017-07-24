The Art Show

Review

by Claire Webb

This week Charming Baker jets off to Lanzarote to meet fellow sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, who has created an extraordinary underwater museum: 300 human figures cast out of cement that attract marine life. The trickiest bit turns out to be manoeuvring the eerie eight-and-a-half-ton centrepiece – a concrete raft of refugees. There’s also a whistle-stop tour of Istanbul’s art scene and an interesting item on female nudes by Lucian Freud’s muse, Sue Tilley, whose portrait sold for £35 million.



Tilley compares experiences with the subject of another famous and controversial artwork.