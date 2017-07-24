Phil Spencer: Find Me a Home

Review

by Alison Graham

Phil Spencer embarks on a home hunt with a difference. He’s not looking for detached thatched cottages in the Cotswolds for couples with a £750,000 budget – instead he’s looking for homes for the homeless. Or, in the case of Corvel, Meyrem and their son CJ, the badly housed. The couple pay more than £900 a month to live in a condemned cockroach-and-rat-infested council flat in London. Spencer starts out quite chipper but discovers there is hardly anywhere that people on their incomes can afford to rent.



In Kent he tries to help Bibi and her son who have been made homeless after the cottage they’ve lived in for 15 years were bought by developers.