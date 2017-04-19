Accessibility Links
First Dates
E13
Episode Guide
Series 8 - Episode 13
Review
by
Kasia Delgado
Over the past few series of
First Dates
, the waiters have become central to the show as they muck around, discuss their customers and reveal snippets about their own romantic lives. So it’s quite a thrill when this week French maître d’ Fred lets CiCi finish early to go on a date of her own. Her colleague’s reactions are excellent.
Meanwhile Mark, 40, comes to the restaurant hoping to meet a high-maintenance female (give him my number, Channel 4). He gets Gilly, 38, who is so high maintenance she rivals the Wags at the 2006 World Cup. What she really wants, though, is a man to appreciate her for more than her fake tan.
Summary
Nahida from Liverpool is searching for a man who shares her passion for food, and her date is with fellow Liverpudlian Thomas, who describes himself as a loveable bear. Ex-cruise ship worker Dale, 46, has been single for five years since his partner passed away, but is now ready to put his faith in Cupid again, and his date is 39-year-old massage therapist Chris.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Editor
Jon Crisp
Series Producer
Lana Salah
Documentary
