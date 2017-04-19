Accessibility Links

First Dates

E13
First Dates

Series 8 - Episode 13

Review

Over the past few series of First Dates, the waiters have become central to the show as they muck around, discuss their customers and reveal snippets about their own romantic lives. So it’s quite a thrill when this week French maître d’ Fred lets CiCi finish early to go on a date of her own. Her colleague’s reactions are excellent.

Meanwhile Mark, 40, comes to the restaurant hoping to meet a high-maintenance female (give him my number, Channel 4). He gets Gilly, 38, who is so high maintenance she rivals the Wags at the 2006 World Cup. What she really wants, though, is a man to appreciate her for more than her fake tan.

Summary

Nahida from Liverpool is searching for a man who shares her passion for food, and her date is with fellow Liverpudlian Thomas, who describes himself as a loveable bear. Ex-cruise ship worker Dale, 46, has been single for five years since his partner passed away, but is now ready to put his faith in Cupid again, and his date is 39-year-old massage therapist Chris.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Series Editor Jon Crisp
Series Producer Lana Salah
Documentary
