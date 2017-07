Review

by Kasia Delgado

Over the past few series of First Dates , the waiters have become central to the show as they muck around, discuss their customers and reveal snippets about their own romantic lives. So it’s quite a thrill when this week French maître d’ Fred lets CiCi finish early to go on a date of her own. Her colleague’s reactions are excellent.Meanwhile Mark, 40, comes to the restaurant hoping to meet a high-maintenance female (give him my number, Channel 4). He gets Gilly, 38, who is so high maintenance she rivals the Wags at the 2006 World Cup. What she really wants, though, is a man to appreciate her for more than her fake tan.