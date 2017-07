Review

by Alison Graham

Now here’s a bold piece of television, a Casualty episode filmed in a single shot. There are no cutaways, no edits, just a continuous stream of action from the second paramedic Jez bursts into a burning building to rescue a woman from the fire.It’s an admirable wheeze, although it’s so incredibly frenetic I felt a bit seasick as the camera tracked remorselessly through the emergency department, following one character then swiftly changing paths to latch on to another.But good on Casualty for shaking things up a bit for an end-of-series finale that throws us directly into the chaos of a front-line service. Notionally we follow two work experience girls, Diamond and Chloe, who shadow Duffy as she careers through her day.And what a day… there’s a tragic outcome after the fire that sends Jez into a tailspin and the pace doesn’t let up.