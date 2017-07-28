Summary

Paul Unwin, the man who co-created Casualty back in 1986, returns as a guest writer for an episode that covers the span of an hour within Holby's Emergency Department. Duffy has her hands full as she is shadowed by a pair of school-girls planning to enter the medical profession, and Jez is crippled by guilt after he manages to rescue a woman from a house fire, but did not realise he saved her at the expense of her baby. Meanwhile, Ethan throws himself into his work following the incident with Scott, and when the ailing leader of a marching band arrives feeling unwell, Louise is forced to leave him in triage, with disastrous consequences. Last in the series.