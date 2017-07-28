Accessibility Links

Now here’s a bold piece of television, a Casualty episode filmed in a single shot. There are no cutaways, no edits, just a continuous stream of action from the second paramedic Jez bursts into a burning building to rescue a woman from the fire.

It’s an admirable wheeze, although it’s so incredibly frenetic I felt a bit seasick as the camera tracked remorselessly through the emergency department, following one character then swiftly changing paths to latch on to another.

But good on Casualty for shaking things up a bit for an end-of-series finale that throws us directly into the chaos of a front-line service. Notionally we follow two work experience girls, Diamond and Chloe, who shadow Duffy as she careers through her day.

And what a day… there’s a tragic outcome after the fire that sends Jez into a tailspin and the pace doesn’t let up.

Summary

Paul Unwin, the man who co-created Casualty back in 1986, returns as a guest writer for an episode that covers the span of an hour within Holby's Emergency Department. Duffy has her hands full as she is shadowed by a pair of school-girls planning to enter the medical profession, and Jez is crippled by guilt after he manages to rescue a woman from a house fire, but did not realise he saved her at the expense of her baby. Meanwhile, Ethan throws himself into his work following the incident with Scott, and when the ailing leader of a marching band arrives feeling unwell, Louise is forced to leave him in triage, with disastrous consequences. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Lisa `Duffy' Duffin Catherine Shipton
Jez Andrews Lloyd Everitt
Iain Dean Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp Amanda Mealing
Charlie Fairhead Derek Thompson
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
David Hide Jason Durr
Ethan Hardy George Rainsford
Jacob Masters Charles Venn
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Max Walker Jamie Davis
Lily Chao Crystal Yu
Robyn Miller Amanda Henderson
Diamond Whittaker Georgia Sandle
Chloe Robinson Kassius Nelson
Dougie Cox Sule Rimi
Andrew Sully Gordon Kennedy
Chrissie Cox Dajay Brown
Sun-Mi Aewia Huillet
Jerry Kennedy Trevor Cooper
Candice-Marie Kennedy Jenna Boyd
Di Hawkins Jenny Platt
Rose Thomas Pameli Benham
Gormless Harry Lovell-Jones
Director Jon Sen
Producer Erika Hossington
Writer Paul Unwin
