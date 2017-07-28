Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Casualty
E44 of 44
About
Episode Guide
Series 31 - Episode 44
One
Today 9:05pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
Now here’s a bold piece of television, a
Casualty
episode filmed in a single shot. There are no cutaways, no edits, just a continuous stream of action from the second paramedic Jez bursts into a burning building to rescue a woman from the fire.
It’s an admirable wheeze, although it’s so incredibly frenetic I felt a bit seasick as the camera tracked remorselessly through the emergency department, following one character then swiftly changing paths to latch on to another.
But good on Casualty for shaking things up a bit for an end-of-series finale that throws us directly into the chaos of a front-line service. Notionally we follow two work experience girls, Diamond and Chloe, who shadow Duffy as she careers through her day.
And what a day… there’s a tragic outcome after the fire that sends Jez into a tailspin and the pace doesn’t let up.
Summary
Paul Unwin, the man who co-created Casualty back in 1986, returns as a guest writer for an episode that covers the span of an hour within Holby's Emergency Department. Duffy has her hands full as she is shadowed by a pair of school-girls planning to enter the medical profession, and Jez is crippled by guilt after he manages to rescue a woman from a house fire, but did not realise he saved her at the expense of her baby. Meanwhile, Ethan throws himself into his work following the incident with Scott, and when the ailing leader of a marching band arrives feeling unwell, Louise is forced to leave him in triage, with disastrous consequences. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin
Catherine Shipton
Jez Andrews
Lloyd Everitt
Iain Dean
Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp
Amanda Mealing
Charlie Fairhead
Derek Thompson
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
David Hide
Jason Durr
Ethan Hardy
George Rainsford
Jacob Masters
Charles Venn
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Max Walker
Jamie Davis
Lily Chao
Crystal Yu
Robyn Miller
Amanda Henderson
Diamond Whittaker
Georgia Sandle
Chloe Robinson
Kassius Nelson
Dougie Cox
Sule Rimi
Andrew Sully
Gordon Kennedy
Chrissie Cox
Dajay Brown
Sun-Mi
Aewia Huillet
Jerry Kennedy
Trevor Cooper
Candice-Marie Kennedy
Jenna Boyd
Di Hawkins
Jenny Platt
Rose Thomas
Pameli Benham
Gormless
Harry Lovell-Jones
Director
Jon Sen
Producer
Erika Hossington
Writer
Paul Unwin
see more
Drama
Soap
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Casualty's Duffy on the secrets of the one-shot episode - Cathy Shipton interview
"It's a lovely echo of what the show was originally about"
Casualty actors Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are BBC's highest-earning drama stars
What time is Casualty on TV tonight?
Casualty: Danielle Harold guest stars - and she's not the only ex-EastEnders star making an appearance
Casualty: 5 summer storylines revealed in new trailer
Casualty teases its summer storylines - as Ethan seeks revenge!
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
Holby City star Lee Mead talks Casualty crossovers and Lofty's love life!
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge
11 May
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes wins Best Soap Newcomer at the National Television Awards
25 Jan
What time is Casualty on TV tonight?
8 Oct
Fletch is stabbed in Holby City - here's what happens next!
31 Aug
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It