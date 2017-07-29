Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
I Know Who You Are
E5 of 10
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Series 1 - Episode 5
Today 9pm - 10:15pm
BBC Four
HD
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
Hotshot solicitor Elias claims to have amnesia after a car crash, but then he might be pulling the wool over the eyes of everyone who’s searching for his missing niece, Ana.
There are so many legal teams involved in the case, it’s hard to tell who’s working for whom, but Elias is persuaded to take a proper scientific test to see if he’s kidding, as representatives of the various sides look on.
There’s a very high plot-thread count in this twisty Spanish thriller so pay attention, though I must admit the intricacies of the Spanish judicial system are starting to wear me down. But at its heart
I Know Who You Are
is a drama about families with secrets.
Summary
Eva Duran and David Vila secretly observe Juan Elias's therapy sessions, and in a flashback, Alicia reveals she knows about Ana's pregnancy. Spanish thriller, with Francesc Garrido.
Cast & Crew
Juan Elias
Francesc Garrido
Alicia Castro
Blanca Portillo
Eva Duran
Aida Folch
David Vila
Carles Francino
Ramon Saura
Nancho Novo
Ricardo S Heredia
Antonio Dechent
Marta Hess
Eva Santolaria
Silvia Castro
Mar Sodupe
Ana Saura
Susana Abaitua
Marc Castro
Martino Rivas
Writer
Pau Freixas
see more
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
7h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
8h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
9h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
9h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It