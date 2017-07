Review

by Alison Graham

Hotshot solicitor Elias claims to have amnesia after a car crash, but then he might be pulling the wool over the eyes of everyone who’s searching for his missing niece, Ana.There are so many legal teams involved in the case, it’s hard to tell who’s working for whom, but Elias is persuaded to take a proper scientific test to see if he’s kidding, as representatives of the various sides look on.There’s a very high plot-thread count in this twisty Spanish thriller so pay attention, though I must admit the intricacies of the Spanish judicial system are starting to wear me down. But at its heart I Know Who You Are is a drama about families with secrets.