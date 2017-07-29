Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

I Know Who You Are

E5 of 10
About Episode Guide
I Know Who You Are
New Episode

Series 1 - Episode 5

Today 9pm - 10:15pm BBC Four
HD WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Hotshot solicitor Elias claims to have amnesia after a car crash, but then he might be pulling the wool over the eyes of everyone who’s searching for his missing niece, Ana.

There are so many legal teams involved in the case, it’s hard to tell who’s working for whom, but Elias is persuaded to take a proper scientific test to see if he’s kidding, as representatives of the various sides look on.

There’s a very high plot-thread count in this twisty Spanish thriller so pay attention, though I must admit the intricacies of the Spanish judicial system are starting to wear me down. But at its heart I Know Who You Are is a drama about families with secrets.

Summary

Eva Duran and David Vila secretly observe Juan Elias's therapy sessions, and in a flashback, Alicia reveals she knows about Ana's pregnancy. Spanish thriller, with Francesc Garrido.

Cast & Crew

Juan Elias Francesc Garrido
Alicia Castro Blanca Portillo
Eva Duran Aida Folch
David Vila Carles Francino
Ramon Saura Nancho Novo
Ricardo S Heredia Antonio Dechent
Marta Hess Eva Santolaria
Silvia Castro Mar Sodupe
Ana Saura Susana Abaitua
Marc Castro Martino Rivas
Writer Pau Freixas
see more
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels? 7h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash 8h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels 9h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★ 9h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more