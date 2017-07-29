Accessibility Links
Zoo
E4 of 13
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 3 - Episode 4
Welcome to the Terra Dome
Today 9pm - 10pm
Sky 2
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1 HD
Monday,
12am - 1am
Sky 1 + 1
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
To recap: animals are mutating, attacking humans across the world. We open in Costa Rica, where an amiable sloth sways across a branch. Surely sloths haven’t gone rogue, too?
No, but it turns out this sloth can generate a low-frequency call that can start an earthquake (or something), so the evil general has it captured and brought to America, where an army of mutant moles attack the building it’s in and then… well, never mind, you get the picture.
It’s a peculiarly daft instalment, with a plot made out of styrofoam and cow gum, but there’s time for romance, too, as Chloe tells Jackson, “I need to find a balance between being the leader of this team and being in love with you.”
Summary
The team reunites with Abraham and Dariela as they desperately try to stop the hybrids from taking over New York.
Drama
Full Episode Guide
