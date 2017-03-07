Accessibility Links
Emmerdale
E7892
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Episode 7892
Monday 8am - 8:30am
ITV2 (not ITV2+1)
Monday,
9am - 9:30am
ITV2+1
Monday,
12:20pm - 12:55pm
ITV2 (not ITV2+1)
Monday,
1:20pm - 1:55pm
ITV2+1
Monday,
2:30pm - 3pm
be3
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Brown
The trial of Rob Titchener… sorry, Pierce Harris, reaches a climax as a verdict is reached. But following the conclusion of this particular court case, can we please get a break from coercive control plotlines on our soaps? After all, this Pierce/Rhona saga did have similarities with the Rob/Helen story on The Archers, which in itself bore something of a resemblance to Trevor/Little Mo on EastEnders.
So, yes, let’s just get shot of Pierce (either to jail or hounded out of the village by the locals) and manoeuvre Rhona back where she belongs – ie. with Paddy, who should now stick to comedy pratfalls and steer well clear of infidelity.
Summary
Rhona is left reeling as the verdict is reached in the trial, Chrissie has a meeting and Moira offers her advice.
Cast & Crew
Rhona Goskirk
Zoe Henry
Chrissie White
Louise Marwood
Moira Dingle
Natalie J Robb
Director
Neil Johnston
Executive Producer
John Whiston
Series Producer
Iain MacLeod
Writer
Caroline Mitchell
Soap
Full Episode Guide
