Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Dogs: An Amazing Animal Family
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 3
Asia and Africa
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
8pm - 9pm
Sky 1 HD
Tomorrow,
9pm - 10pm
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Relish the cartoon-like footage of a red fox nose-diving into thick snow in the hope of catching a hidden mouse because some of the other canines in this edition aren’t so enchanting.
The termite-loving, bat-eared fox of Kalamari, the egg-munching raccoon dog of China and the jackals of Africa’s Skeleton Coast are okay but you simply can’t coo over the African hunting dogs of Namibia. “Natural born killers” is how Patrick Aryee describes them, which is presumably why George Thorogood’s Bad to the Bone accompanies them on the soundtrack.
For cuteness though you can’t beat the Sahara’s fennec fox: one kilo of white fluff with the most adorably big ears.
Summary
Patrick Aryee follows a pack of African hunting dogs and meets a fox with ears longer than its legs. Plus, a jackal's cunning is caught on camera. Last in the series.
Nature
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
8h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
9h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
11h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
11h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It