Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Riviera

E7 of 10
About Episode Guide
Riviera
Repeat

Series 1 - Episode 7

Tomorrow 11:50pm - 12:50am Sky Atlantic (not Sky Atlantic +1)
See Repeats
Monday, 12:50am - 1:50am Sky Atlantic +1
HD WIDE SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This show has a great cast but they're poorly served by the turgid script. Happily, Phil Davis isn't one to let dull dialogue ruin his performance. He plays the art fraud investigator Jukes and has revealed he chose Riviera over reprising the role of Jud Paynter in Poldark because he has more lines - and he barks every single one so it can probably be heard back in England. He's a hilarious antidote to all the suave locals.

At the end of the last episode, Jukes unceremoniously hauled Georgina off to the police station where he tries to play mind games, but she turns the tables.

Summary

With Interpol's net closing in on Georgina, she and Carver set out to close their investigation once and for all, while Irina reveals a family secret to Negrescu.

Cast & Crew

Georgina Clios Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios Anthony LaPaglia
Irina Lena Olin
Adam Clios Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios Roxane Duran
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump

The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What Time is Riviera on TV? 27 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis: why I've left Jud behind 9 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are? 6 Jul
Poldark's Phil Davis to star in new BBC caravan comedy Static 3 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more