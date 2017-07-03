Accessibility Links
Riviera
E7 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 7
Tomorrow 11:50pm - 12:50am
Sky Atlantic (not Sky Atlantic +1)
See Repeats
Monday,
12:50am - 1:50am
Sky Atlantic +1
HD
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
Claire Webb
This show has a great cast but they're poorly served by the turgid script. Happily, Phil Davis isn't one to let dull dialogue ruin his performance. He plays the art fraud investigator Jukes and has revealed he chose
Riviera
over reprising the role of Jud Paynter in Poldark because he has more lines - and he barks every single one so it can probably be heard back in England. He's a hilarious antidote to all the suave locals.
At the end of the last episode, Jukes unceremoniously hauled Georgina off to the police station where he tries to play mind games, but she turns the tables.
Summary
With Interpol's net closing in on Georgina, she and Carver set out to close their investigation once and for all, while Irina reveals a family secret to Negrescu.
Cast & Crew
Georgina Clios
Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios
Anthony LaPaglia
Irina
Lena Olin
Adam Clios
Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios
Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver
Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios
Roxane Duran
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump
The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
Related News
What Time is Riviera on TV?
27 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis: why I've left Jud behind
9 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?
6 Jul
Poldark's Phil Davis to star in new BBC caravan comedy Static
3 Jul
