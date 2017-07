Review

by Claire Webb

This show has a great cast but they're poorly served by the turgid script. Happily, Phil Davis isn't one to let dull dialogue ruin his performance. He plays the art fraud investigator Jukes and has revealed he chose Riviera over reprising the role of Jud Paynter in Poldark because he has more lines - and he barks every single one so it can probably be heard back in England. He's a hilarious antidote to all the suave locals.At the end of the last episode, Jukes unceremoniously hauled Georgina off to the police station where he tries to play mind games, but she turns the tables.