Review

by Huw Fullerton

If you’ve ever found yourself missing sex-fuelled vampire drama True Blood, then you’re in luck – because Midnight, Texas comes from the same source (Charlaine Harris’s supernatural novels) and is very much cut from the same cloth.The silly yet entertaining story stars an implausibly hairstyled psychic named Manfredo (François Arnaud) who decides to lie low in a sleepy Texas town – the titular Midnight.However, the one-horse town turns out to have its fair share of other supernatural types (including witches, angels and yes, vampires), and when a murdered woman washes up on their doorstep Manfredo and his new neighbours find themselves at risk of discovery.