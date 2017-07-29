Accessibility Links
Midnight, Texas
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Pilot
Tomorrow 1am - 2am
Syfy (not Syfy +1)
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
2am - 3am
Syfy +1
Watchlist
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
If you’ve ever found yourself missing sex-fuelled vampire drama True Blood, then you’re in luck – because
Midnight, Texas
comes from the same source (Charlaine Harris’s supernatural novels) and is very much cut from the same cloth.
The silly yet entertaining story stars an implausibly hairstyled psychic named Manfredo (François Arnaud) who decides to lie low in a sleepy Texas town – the titular Midnight.
However, the one-horse town turns out to have its fair share of other supernatural types (including witches, angels and yes, vampires), and when a murdered woman washes up on their doorstep Manfredo and his new neighbours find themselves at risk of discovery.
Summary
Psychic Manfred Bernardo moves to the small town of Midnight, Texas, and meets his new neighbours, several of whom seem unusual.
Drama
