The South Bank Show
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 7 - Episode 2
Karl Ove Knausgaard
Tomorrow 3pm - 4pm
Sky Arts HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
3pm - 4pm
Sky Arts
Monday,
7pm - 8pm
Sky Arts HD
Monday,
7pm - 8pm
Sky Arts
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Karl Ove Knausgard writes exhaustively about the minutiae of his daily life in such spine-tingling, unsparing detail that he’s often called a Norwegian Proust; and it’s fascinating to watch him reflect in person on the torments and joys of life and the liberation his writing affords.
Melvyn Bragg (clearly a fan) teases out some interesting reflections, but I’d have liked more forensic probing on the writer’s decision (controversial in Scandinavia) to absent himself from his wife for a month just after the birth of their first child. Knausgard’s own dad was a monstrous alcoholic, so was it borne of crippling fear and shame around the whole concept of fatherhood?
Summary
Melvyn Bragg meets award-winning Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard to discuss his life and work, including his six-volume Min Kamp series of autobiographical novels.
Arts
Full Episode Guide
