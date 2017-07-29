Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

The South Bank Show

E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
Karl Ove Knausgaard

Series 7 - Episode 2 Karl Ove Knausgaard

Tomorrow 3pm - 4pm Sky Arts HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 3pm - 4pm Sky Arts
Monday, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts HD
Monday, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts
HD SUB WIDE SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Karl Ove Knausgard writes exhaustively about the minutiae of his daily life in such spine-tingling, unsparing detail that he’s often called a Norwegian Proust; and it’s fascinating to watch him reflect in person on the torments and joys of life and the liberation his writing affords.

Melvyn Bragg (clearly a fan) teases out some interesting reflections, but I’d have liked more forensic probing on the writer’s decision (controversial in Scandinavia) to absent himself from his wife for a month just after the birth of their first child. Knausgard’s own dad was a monstrous alcoholic, so was it borne of crippling fear and shame around the whole concept of fatherhood?

Summary

Melvyn Bragg meets award-winning Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard to discuss his life and work, including his six-volume Min Kamp series of autobiographical novels.
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels? 8h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash 9h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels 10h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★ 10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more