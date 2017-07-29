The South Bank Show

Review

by Ben Dowell

Karl Ove Knausgard writes exhaustively about the minutiae of his daily life in such spine-tingling, unsparing detail that he’s often called a Norwegian Proust; and it’s fascinating to watch him reflect in person on the torments and joys of life and the liberation his writing affords.



Melvyn Bragg (clearly a fan) teases out some interesting reflections, but I’d have liked more forensic probing on the writer’s decision (controversial in Scandinavia) to absent himself from his wife for a month just after the birth of their first child. Knausgard’s own dad was a monstrous alcoholic, so was it borne of crippling fear and shame around the whole concept of fatherhood?

