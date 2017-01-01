Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Countryfile

Episode
About Episode Guide
Wiltshire
Repeat

Wiltshire

Tomorrow 9:05am - 10am BBC Two
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 9:05am - 10am BBC Two HD
Monday, 1:15am - 2:10am BBC Two
Monday, 1:15am - 2:10am BBC Two HD
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Say “Salisbury Plain” and most people immediately think of Stonehenge, but it’s also home to one of England’s most successful conservation projects: a population of great bustards has been established there.

The species became extinct in the UK when the last bird was shot in 1832, but in 2004 moves were made to reintroduce them. John Craven nervously visits the project (last time he did he received a nasty peck) to feed the chicks. The rest of the team are also in Wiltshire reporting on the buzz surrounding the International Young Beekeepers competition, the revolution in sheep’s milk farming and the restoration of the River Kennet.

Summary

John Craven visits a conservation project for great bustards in Salisbury Plain, while Anita Rani meets contestants in the international young beekeepers' competition at Marlborough college and helps out with volunteers trying to stop one of England's most important chalk streams from dying up. Plus, artisanal flower growing in the Marlborough Downs and a farmer who keeps sheep for their milk.

Cast & Crew

Presenter John Craven
Presenter Anita Rani
Presenter Adam Henson
Presenter Tom Heap
Executive Producer William Lyons
Series Producer Joanna Brame
see more
Nature
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Who is new Countryfile presenter Steve Brown?

His careers advisor told him he would never be a wildlife presenter – but now the former GB wheelchair rugby captain has made his childhood dream come true

The Countryfile presenters on why they can't live without their dogs

Matt Baker reveals his Blue Peter dog Meg lives on in The Archers

The Archers and Countryfile allow city-dwellers to indulge their bucolic fantasies

There were great tits on Countryfile and viewers thought it was hilarious

BBC replaced Countryfile with a special Brexit Question Time and people were NOT amused

Countryfile's Adam Henson: Television is a fickle old world

Chris Packham on coping with Asperger's, grief and why he owes his dogs his life

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What time is Countryfile on TV tonight? 19 Mar
50% off tickets to BBC Countryfile Live 2017 and FREE BBC Countryfile magazine 7 Feb
Alan Carr: “TV is a weird twilight zone of talent and ego” 31 Dec
Choirmaster Gareth Malone on Honey G and his idea of a new show to replace Bake Off 1 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more