Countryfile

Review

by Jane Rackham

Say “Salisbury Plain” and most people immediately think of Stonehenge, but it’s also home to one of England’s most successful conservation projects: a population of great bustards has been established there.



The species became extinct in the UK when the last bird was shot in 1832, but in 2004 moves were made to reintroduce them. John Craven nervously visits the project (last time he did he received a nasty peck) to feed the chicks. The rest of the team are also in Wiltshire reporting on the buzz surrounding the International Young Beekeepers competition, the revolution in sheep’s milk farming and the restoration of the River Kennet.