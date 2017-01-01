Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Countryfile
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Wiltshire
Tomorrow 9:05am - 10am
BBC Two
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
9:05am - 10am
BBC Two HD
Monday,
1:15am - 2:10am
BBC Two
Monday,
1:15am - 2:10am
BBC Two HD
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Say “Salisbury Plain” and most people immediately think of Stonehenge, but it’s also home to one of England’s most successful conservation projects: a population of great bustards has been established there.
The species became extinct in the UK when the last bird was shot in 1832, but in 2004 moves were made to reintroduce them. John Craven nervously visits the project (last time he did he received a nasty peck) to feed the chicks. The rest of the team are also in Wiltshire reporting on the buzz surrounding the International Young Beekeepers competition, the revolution in sheep’s milk farming and the restoration of the River Kennet.
Summary
John Craven visits a conservation project for great bustards in Salisbury Plain, while Anita Rani meets contestants in the international young beekeepers' competition at Marlborough college and helps out with volunteers trying to stop one of England's most important chalk streams from dying up. Plus, artisanal flower growing in the Marlborough Downs and a farmer who keeps sheep for their milk.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
John Craven
Presenter
Anita Rani
Presenter
Adam Henson
Presenter
Tom Heap
Executive Producer
William Lyons
Series Producer
Joanna Brame
see more
Nature
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Who is new Countryfile presenter Steve Brown?
His careers advisor told him he would never be a wildlife presenter – but now the former GB wheelchair rugby captain has made his childhood dream come true
The Countryfile presenters on why they can't live without their dogs
Matt Baker reveals his Blue Peter dog Meg lives on in The Archers
The Archers and Countryfile allow city-dwellers to indulge their bucolic fantasies
There were great tits on Countryfile and viewers thought it was hilarious
BBC replaced Countryfile with a special Brexit Question Time and people were NOT amused
Countryfile's Adam Henson: Television is a fickle old world
Chris Packham on coping with Asperger's, grief and why he owes his dogs his life
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What time is Countryfile on TV tonight?
19 Mar
50% off tickets to BBC Countryfile Live 2017 and FREE BBC Countryfile magazine
7 Feb
Alan Carr: “TV is a weird twilight zone of talent and ego”
31 Dec
Choirmaster Gareth Malone on Honey G and his idea of a new show to replace Bake Off
1 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It