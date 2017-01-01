Hotel Inspector: Million Pound Nightmare: Forest Park Hotel

Review

by Jane Rackham

A former vicarage, the sprawling, 43-bedroom Forest Park Hotel in Brockenhurst is set in scenic woodland and is in a perfect location for the New Forest’s many visitors. It should be very successful, yet online reviews have been very mixed. “Dated and grubby” was a reasonably polite comment; “massively avoid” was a blunter one.



Local builder Sean Perry has owned the place for four years, investing a small fortune in a refurbishment programme and getting through numerous managers in the process. A desperate Sean now asks Alex Polizzi to help him. Renowned for her own plain speaking, can she persuade Sean to take off his builder’s hat and become a proper hotelier?



