Hotel Inspector: Million Pound Nightmare: Forest Park Hotel

E5 of 10
Series 13

Monday 12:15pm - 1:15pm Channel 5 (not Channel 5 +1)
Monday, 1:15pm - 2:15pm Channel 5 +1
Wednesday, 1am - 2am My5
Review

A former vicarage, the sprawling, 43-bedroom Forest Park Hotel in Brockenhurst is set in scenic woodland and is in a perfect location for the New Forest’s many visitors. It should be very successful, yet online reviews have been very mixed. “Dated and grubby” was a reasonably polite comment; “massively avoid” was a blunter one.

Local builder Sean Perry has owned the place for four years, investing a small fortune in a refurbishment programme and getting through numerous managers in the process. A desperate Sean now asks Alex Polizzi to help him. Renowned for her own plain speaking, can she persuade Sean to take off his builder’s hat and become a proper hotelier?

Alex Polizzi visits a 43-bedroom hostelry in the New Forest, owned by builder and entrepreneur Sean. After four years running the Forest Park Hotel, his million-pound refurbishment remains a work in progress. Having said goodbye to many managers, he has decided to run the place himself, but he isn't having much success, so Alex tries to turn around the place's fortunes before it's too late.

Presenter Alex Polizzi
Director Sharon Ryan
Executive Producer Dan Adamson
Producer Sharon Ryan
Series Producer Sharon Ryan
