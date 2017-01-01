Accessibility Links
Hotel Inspector: Million Pound Nightmare: Forest Park Hotel
E5 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 13
Monday 12:15pm - 1:15pm
Channel 5 (not Channel 5 +1)
Monday,
1:15pm - 2:15pm
Channel 5 +1
Wednesday,
1am - 2am
My5
HD
SUB
Review
by
Jane Rackham
A former vicarage, the sprawling, 43-bedroom Forest Park Hotel in Brockenhurst is set in scenic woodland and is in a perfect location for the New Forest’s many visitors. It should be very successful, yet online reviews have been very mixed. “Dated and grubby” was a reasonably polite comment; “massively avoid” was a blunter one.
Local builder Sean Perry has owned the place for four years, investing a small fortune in a refurbishment programme and getting through numerous managers in the process. A desperate Sean now asks Alex Polizzi to help him. Renowned for her own plain speaking, can she persuade Sean to take off his builder’s hat and become a proper hotelier?
Summary
Alex Polizzi visits a 43-bedroom hostelry in the New Forest, owned by builder and entrepreneur Sean. After four years running the Forest Park Hotel, his million-pound refurbishment remains a work in progress. Having said goodbye to many managers, he has decided to run the place himself, but he isn't having much success, so Alex tries to turn around the place's fortunes before it's too late.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alex Polizzi
Director
Sharon Ryan
Executive Producer
Dan Adamson
Producer
Sharon Ryan
Series Producer
Sharon Ryan
Education
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
