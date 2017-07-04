The Highland Midwife

Review

by Jane Rackham

Practise your breathing techniques, because there’s even more drama and tension in this doc than in One Born Every Minute. Hospitals are few and far between in the more remote areas of the highlands, so pregnant women rely on community midwives like the calm yet cheery Karen, Becky and Morven to check on their health during pregnancy and sometimes to oversee the delivery at home.



Inevitably some birth plans go awry: Bridie has to make a four-hour dash to Forth Valley hospital when her waters break early, Anastasia’s labour surprises everyone, while Samantha’s baby is in the breech position. After much grunting, screaming and weeping, there are happy endings for all.