Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Ackley Bridge
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 5
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Although there’s escalating tension between head teacher Mandy and husband Steve, this episode is in essence a moralising tale about the relationship between mums and daughters.
As with most soapy dramas, it’s not subtle. You can see a mile off what’s going to happen when Emma gets so distracted by Missy’s problems she doesn’t pay attention to daughter Chloe on her birthday while the conclusion to Missy’s confrontation with her drug addict mum is way too pat. However, Nas’s struggle to tell her mother Kaneez that she’s a lesbian and Kaneez’s way of handling what, for her, is a traumatic revelation is a bit more thoughtful and nuanced.
Summary
Kaneez is initially furious to discover that Nas is considering the arranged marriage, but the pressure of planning the wedding and her web of lies leads Nas to break down to her mum and confess that she is gay. While focusing on helping Missy get Hayley back and also straightening out Simone, Emma neglects Chloe on her birthday, sending Chloe off the rails, while Steve battles with Mandy's indiscretion, leaving him wondering whether they have a future together after all.
Cast & Crew
Kaneez Paracha
Sunetra Sarker
Nasreen Paracha
Amy-Leigh Hickman
Missy Booth
Poppy Lee Friar
Emma Keane
Liz White
Razia Paracha
Nazmeen Kauser
Saleem Paracha
Esa Ashraf
Chloe Voyle
Fern Deacon
Samir Quereshi
Arsher Ali
Mandy Carter
Jo Joyner
Steve Bell
Paul Nicholls
Jordan Wilson
Samuel Bottomley
Sadiq Nawaz
Adil Ray
Cory Wilson
Sam Retford
Riz Nawaz
Nohail Mohammed
Will Simpson
Tom Varey
Lila Shariff
Anneika Rose
Alya Nawaz
Maariah Hussain
Lorraine Bird
Lorraine Cheshire
Simone Booth
Samantha Power
Iqbal Paracha
Narinder Samra
Waqar Abdelrahman
Arbaz Rashid
Zain Younis
Zain Khan
Mo Ahktar
Abdullah Shahid
Tahira Abad
India Parsan
Dan Fairfax
Harry Myers
Jake Earnshaw
Matthew Priestley
Amin Abad
Hassan Mahmood
Neil Sykes
Nathan Green
Granny Paracha
Surinder Kaur
Shireen Siddiqui
Kainat Butt
Candice Murgatroyd
Emily Pyzer
Shannon Burns
Chloe Lumb
Karim
Jag Sanghera
Maryam
Kiran Landa
Gary Williams
Julian Kay
Sita Kapoor
Alexandra D'Sa
Naveed Haider
Gurjeet Singh
Lady in Hebden Bridge
Anastasia Ryan
Director
Jon East
Producer
Alexander Lamb
Writer
Ayub Khan
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Ackley Bridge to return for extended second series
The Channel 4 drama will be back in 2018 for 12 new episodes
Ackley Bridge: everything you need to know about Channel 4's new school drama
Is Jo Joyner returning to EastEnders? The star of new school drama Ackley Bridge speaks out on the rumours
An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Did you spot this important Easter egg in the new Game of Thrones title sequence?
1h ago
Radio 4 does U-turn on 'axed' arts show Saturday Review
2h ago
What time is Ackley Bridge on TV?
12 Jul
The 12 best dramas coming to TV this summer
4 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It