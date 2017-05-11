Ackley Bridge

Review

by Jane Rackham

Although there’s escalating tension between head teacher Mandy and husband Steve, this episode is in essence a moralising tale about the relationship between mums and daughters.



As with most soapy dramas, it’s not subtle. You can see a mile off what’s going to happen when Emma gets so distracted by Missy’s problems she doesn’t pay attention to daughter Chloe on her birthday while the conclusion to Missy’s confrontation with her drug addict mum is way too pat. However, Nas’s struggle to tell her mother Kaneez that she’s a lesbian and Kaneez’s way of handling what, for her, is a traumatic revelation is a bit more thoughtful and nuanced.