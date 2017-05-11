Ackley Bridge

Accessibility Links

Although there’s escalating tension between head teacher Mandy and husband Steve, this episode is in essence a moralising tale about the relationship between mums and daughters.

As with most soapy dramas, it’s not subtle. You can see a mile off what’s going to happen when Emma gets so distracted by Missy’s problems she doesn’t pay attention to daughter Chloe on her birthday while the conclusion to Missy’s confrontation with her drug addict mum is way too pat. However, Nas’s struggle to tell her mother Kaneez that she’s a lesbian and Kaneez’s way of handling what, for her, is a traumatic revelation is a bit more thoughtful and nuanced.

Kaneez is initially furious to discover that Nas is considering the arranged marriage, but the pressure of planning the wedding and her web of lies leads Nas to break down to her mum and confess that she is gay. While focusing on helping Missy get Hayley back and also straightening out Simone, Emma neglects Chloe on her birthday, sending Chloe off the rails, while Steve battles with Mandy's indiscretion, leaving him wondering whether they have a future together after all.

Kaneez Paracha Sunetra Sarker
Nasreen Paracha Amy-Leigh Hickman
Missy Booth Poppy Lee Friar
Emma Keane Liz White
Razia Paracha Nazmeen Kauser
Saleem Paracha Esa Ashraf
Chloe Voyle Fern Deacon
Samir Quereshi Arsher Ali
Mandy Carter Jo Joyner
Steve Bell Paul Nicholls
Jordan Wilson Samuel Bottomley
Sadiq Nawaz Adil Ray
Cory Wilson Sam Retford
Riz Nawaz Nohail Mohammed
Will Simpson Tom Varey
Lila Shariff Anneika Rose
Alya Nawaz Maariah Hussain
Lorraine Bird Lorraine Cheshire
Simone Booth Samantha Power
Iqbal Paracha Narinder Samra
Waqar Abdelrahman Arbaz Rashid
Zain Younis Zain Khan
Mo Ahktar Abdullah Shahid
Tahira Abad India Parsan
Dan Fairfax Harry Myers
Jake Earnshaw Matthew Priestley
Amin Abad Hassan Mahmood
Neil Sykes Nathan Green
Granny Paracha Surinder Kaur
Shireen Siddiqui Kainat Butt
Candice Murgatroyd Emily Pyzer
Shannon Burns Chloe Lumb
Karim Jag Sanghera
Maryam Kiran Landa
Gary Williams Julian Kay
Sita Kapoor Alexandra D'Sa
Naveed Haider Gurjeet Singh
Lady in Hebden Bridge Anastasia Ryan
Director Jon East
Producer Alexander Lamb
Writer Ayub Khan
