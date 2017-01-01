Accessibility Links

The Windsors

E1 of 6
The Windsors

Series 2 - Episode 1

Review

The extraordinarily cheeky, occasionally cruel caper makes a welcome return with Kathryn Drysdale’s breathlessly enthusiastic Meghan Markle causing such a stir that her irredeemably thick boyfriend Harry worries that may be forced to leave The Firm like another Royal famously undone by an American - or “Edward Vee One One One” as he calls him. Meanwhile Harry’s Pa Charles has to wrestle with his conscience when he and Camilla are ordered to attend a Chinese trade dinner.

We’re also treated to a new Theresa May character (Gillian Bevan) who is imagined as a cold, successfully scheming plotter. But while that portrait, clearly composed many months ago, proves unstable, the comedy remains pretty strong. And it’s probably at its best when the wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) share the screen. Yah!

Summary

New series. The satirical comedy soap opera about the royal family returns. Prince Charles refuses to help Theresa May secure a trade deal with the Chinese, but when Camilla withholds his conjugal rights, Charles agrees to host a banquet. Wills wants to be a hands-on dad, mixing with ordinary parents, but comes to realise childcare is a nightmare, while Pippa is preparing to marry Johnny, but is enraged that Kate has been made patron of Wimbledon and decides to put a gypsy curse on her.

Cast & Crew

Edward Matthew Cottle
Eugenie Celeste Dring
Kate Louise Ford
Harry Richard Goulding
Anne Vicki Pepperdine
Pippa Morgana Robinson
Wills Hugh Skinner
Beatrice Ellie White
Fergie Katy Wix
Camilla Haydn Gwynne
Charles Harry Enfield
Theresa May Gillian Bevan
Meghan Markle Kathryn Drysdale
Richard the Lionheart David Newman
Emma Harriet Webb
Director Adam Miller
Executive Producer Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer Bert Tyler-Moore
Executive Producer George Jeffrie
Producer Izzy Mant
Writer Bert Tyler-Moore
Writer George Jeffrie
Comedy
