Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
The Windsors
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 1
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Ben Dowell
The extraordinarily cheeky, occasionally cruel caper makes a welcome return with Kathryn Drysdale’s breathlessly enthusiastic Meghan Markle causing such a stir that her irredeemably thick boyfriend Harry worries that may be forced to leave The Firm like another Royal famously undone by an American - or “Edward Vee One One One” as he calls him. Meanwhile Harry’s Pa Charles has to wrestle with his conscience when he and Camilla are ordered to attend a Chinese trade dinner.
We’re also treated to a new Theresa May character (Gillian Bevan) who is imagined as a cold, successfully scheming plotter. But while that portrait, clearly composed many months ago, proves unstable, the comedy remains pretty strong. And it’s probably at its best when the wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) share the screen. Yah!
Summary
New series. The satirical comedy soap opera about the royal family returns. Prince Charles refuses to help Theresa May secure a trade deal with the Chinese, but when Camilla withholds his conjugal rights, Charles agrees to host a banquet. Wills wants to be a hands-on dad, mixing with ordinary parents, but comes to realise childcare is a nightmare, while Pippa is preparing to marry Johnny, but is enraged that Kate has been made patron of Wimbledon and decides to put a gypsy curse on her.
Cast & Crew
Edward
Matthew Cottle
Eugenie
Celeste Dring
Kate
Louise Ford
Harry
Richard Goulding
Anne
Vicki Pepperdine
Pippa
Morgana Robinson
Wills
Hugh Skinner
Beatrice
Ellie White
Fergie
Katy Wix
Camilla
Haydn Gwynne
Charles
Harry Enfield
Theresa May
Gillian Bevan
Meghan Markle
Kathryn Drysdale
Richard the Lionheart
David Newman
Emma
Harriet Webb
Director
Adam Miller
Executive Producer
Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer
Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Executive Producer
George Jeffrie
Producer
Izzy Mant
Writer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Writer
George Jeffrie
see more
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Harry Enfield reveals Prince Charles' secret twin Chuck in new clip for The Windsors
Didn’t you know that the heir to the throne had a twin? Well you do now….
“Dreamboat” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau causes a stir with the "British Royal Family"
The Windsors returns with a cheeky, cruel and very funny second series
Exclusive |
The Windsors welcome Donald Trump to the Royal Household
Exclusive |
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is coming to C4's The Windsors
Meet the cast of Channel 4's The Windsors
Exclusive |
Channel 4 confirms two Christmas specials of The Windsors
Royal satire The Windsors will return for a second series on Channel 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What time is The Windsors on TV?
4h ago
What time is The Windsors Christmas Special on TV?
26 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 30 to 21
25 Dec
When is The Windsors back on TV?
23 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It