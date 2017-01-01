The Windsors

Review

by Ben Dowell

The extraordinarily cheeky, occasionally cruel caper makes a welcome return with Kathryn Drysdale’s breathlessly enthusiastic Meghan Markle causing such a stir that her irredeemably thick boyfriend Harry worries that may be forced to leave The Firm like another Royal famously undone by an American - or “Edward Vee One One One” as he calls him. Meanwhile Harry’s Pa Charles has to wrestle with his conscience when he and Camilla are ordered to attend a Chinese trade dinner.



We’re also treated to a new Theresa May character (Gillian Bevan) who is imagined as a cold, successfully scheming plotter. But while that portrait, clearly composed many months ago, proves unstable, the comedy remains pretty strong. And it’s probably at its best when the wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) share the screen. Yah!