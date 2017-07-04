Accessibility Links

Fargo

The Lord of No Mercy

Series 3 - Episode 6 The Lord of No Mercy

After the gory horrors of the last episode, Lord of No Mercy (what a title) opens eerily with the dreadful money launderer VM Varga (David Thewlis) narrating. But this visit turns out to be surprisingly restrained and beautifully tense. Varga is still a fearsome master of ceremonies, though, and his sly assertions about the malleability of truth persist in coming horribly true until the climax twists us in a fascinating new direction. With the narrative ironies piled high, there is also a moment that is almost comic in terms of its grotesque misfortune. But at least we can cling to the hope that Fargo's wonderful women are inching towards the truth.

Ray and Nikki plot revenge against Yuri and Meemo, but are forced to use caution when they see them with their boss, while Emmit and Sy listen to Varga's plan to expand Stussy Lots. Gloria and Winnie want to question Emmit, but Varga sits in on their meeting, so the two officers then head off to try to talk to Ray, who refuses to answer his door and then checks into a motel with Nikki.

Emmit Stussy/Ray Stussy Ewan McGregor
Gloria Burgle Carrie Coon
Nikki Swango Mary Elizabeth Winstead
VM Varga David Thewlis
Yuri Gurka Goran Bogdan
Sy Feltz Michael Stuhlbarg
Winnie Lopez Olivia Sandoval
Meemo Andy Yu
Larue Dollard Hamish Linklater
Director Dearbhla Walsh
Writer Noah Hawley
Comedy Drama
