Summary

Ray and Nikki plot revenge against Yuri and Meemo, but are forced to use caution when they see them with their boss, while Emmit and Sy listen to Varga's plan to expand Stussy Lots. Gloria and Winnie want to question Emmit, but Varga sits in on their meeting, so the two officers then head off to try to talk to Ray, who refuses to answer his door and then checks into a motel with Nikki.