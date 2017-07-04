Accessibility Links
Fargo
E6 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 6
The Lord of No Mercy
Review
by
Ben Dowell
After the gory horrors of the last episode, Lord of No Mercy (what a title) opens eerily with the dreadful money launderer VM Varga (David Thewlis) narrating. But this visit turns out to be surprisingly restrained and beautifully tense. Varga is still a fearsome master of ceremonies, though, and his sly assertions about the malleability of truth persist in coming horribly true until the climax twists us in a fascinating new direction. With the narrative ironies piled high, there is also a moment that is almost comic in terms of its grotesque misfortune. But at least we can cling to the hope that
Fargo
’s wonderful women are inching towards the truth.
Summary
Ray and Nikki plot revenge against Yuri and Meemo, but are forced to use caution when they see them with their boss, while Emmit and Sy listen to Varga's plan to expand Stussy Lots. Gloria and Winnie want to question Emmit, but Varga sits in on their meeting, so the two officers then head off to try to talk to Ray, who refuses to answer his door and then checks into a motel with Nikki.
Cast & Crew
Emmit Stussy/Ray Stussy
Ewan McGregor
Gloria Burgle
Carrie Coon
Nikki Swango
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
VM Varga
David Thewlis
Yuri Gurka
Goran Bogdan
Sy Feltz
Michael Stuhlbarg
Winnie Lopez
Olivia Sandoval
Meemo
Andy Yu
Larue Dollard
Hamish Linklater
Director
Dearbhla Walsh
Writer
Noah Hawley
Comedy
Drama
