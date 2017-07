Review

by Ben Dowell

After the gory horrors of the last episode, Lord of No Mercy (what a title) opens eerily with the dreadful money launderer VM Varga (David Thewlis) narrating. But this visit turns out to be surprisingly restrained and beautifully tense. Varga is still a fearsome master of ceremonies, though, and his sly assertions about the malleability of truth persist in coming horribly true until the climax twists us in a fascinating new direction. With the narrative ironies piled high, there is also a moment that is almost comic in terms of its grotesque misfortune. But at least we can cling to the hope that Fargo ’s wonderful women are inching towards the truth.