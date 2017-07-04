Accessibility Links

Joanna Lumley's India

Joanna Lumley's India

Series 1 - Episode 1

Born in Kashmir, India, shortly before partition, Joanna Lumley has always had an affinity with the vast sub-continent. But while she delights in its vibrancy and exuberance, she’s toned down the gushing a tad since her Northern Lights trip and is remarkably pragmatic when things don’t go to plan.

Disappointed that cloud obscures the five peaks at Sikkim, she merely shrugs while a failed expedition to spot wild elephants is dismissed with a matter-of-fact “You can’t click your fingers at nature and just expect it to be there”.

But plenty of other things are there and she flits from one experience to another with dizzying energy. As always, it’s hard not to be swept up in Lumley’s enthusiasm whether that’s for piles of raw jute (“It’s just like my hair!”), dressing up as a Tollywood goddess, eating street food or meeting transgender youngsters. There’s also a charming Who Do You Think You Are? moment when she’s shown a letter her diplomat grandfather wrote in 1930.

New series. Joanna Lumley travels back to the country of her birth, travelling the length and breadth of India to explore its diverse landscapes and cultural traditions. In this episode, her epic journey begins in Tamil Nadu, where she witnesses religious ceremonies in glorious temples, before visiting Gangtok in Sikkim, the place where her mother lived as a child.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Joanna Lumley
Director Ewen Thomson
Executive Producer Joanna Lumley
Executive Producer Clive Tulloh
Producer Stephanie Fyfe
