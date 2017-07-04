Accessibility Links
Joanna Lumley's India
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Born in Kashmir, India, shortly before partition, Joanna Lumley has always had an affinity with the vast sub-continent. But while she delights in its vibrancy and exuberance, she’s toned down the gushing a tad since her Northern Lights trip and is remarkably pragmatic when things don’t go to plan.
Disappointed that cloud obscures the five peaks at Sikkim, she merely shrugs while a failed expedition to spot wild elephants is dismissed with a matter-of-fact “You can’t click your fingers at nature and just expect it to be there”.
But plenty of other things are there and she flits from one experience to another with dizzying energy. As always, it’s hard not to be swept up in Lumley’s enthusiasm whether that’s for piles of raw jute (“It’s just like my hair!”), dressing up as a Tollywood goddess, eating street food or meeting transgender youngsters. There’s also a charming Who Do You Think You Are? moment when she’s shown a letter her diplomat grandfather wrote in 1930.
Summary
New series. Joanna Lumley travels back to the country of her birth, travelling the length and breadth of India to explore its diverse landscapes and cultural traditions. In this episode, her epic journey begins in Tamil Nadu, where she witnesses religious ceremonies in glorious temples, before visiting Gangtok in Sikkim, the place where her mother lived as a child.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Joanna Lumley
Director
Ewen Thomson
Executive Producer
Joanna Lumley
Executive Producer
Clive Tulloh
Producer
Stephanie Fyfe
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
My India |
Joanna Lumley returns to the land where she was born
Lumley, who was born in Kashmir, discovers the country in a new three-part series on ITV
What time is Joanna Lumley's India on TV?
