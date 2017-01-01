RHS: Hampton Court Flower Show

Review

by Jane Rackham

Over the years the second of the Royal Horticultural Society’s big three shows has grown so much it dwarfs its older sibling, Chelsea. Were it not for the stunning show gardens, it would be in danger of becoming an oversized garden centre stuffed with horticultural stands – there are more than 200 this year.



Monty Don and team, however, will be focusing on the show gardens and the displays in the floral marquees. Three exhibits take inspiration from American styles of gardening (Oregon, Charleston and western Florida) while others draw attention to the ivory trade, our post-industrial heritage or the meaning of life.