RHS: Hampton Court Flower Show
About
Series 3
Series 3
Review
Jane Rackham
Over the years the second of the Royal Horticultural Society’s big three shows has grown so much it dwarfs its older sibling, Chelsea. Were it not for the stunning show gardens, it would be in danger of becoming an oversized garden centre stuffed with horticultural stands – there are more than 200 this year.
Monty Don and team, however, will be focusing on the show gardens and the displays in the floral marquees. Three exhibits take inspiration from American styles of gardening (Oregon, Charleston and western Florida) while others draw attention to the ivory trade, our post-industrial heritage or the meaning of life.
New series. Monty Don and Joe Swift take a first look at the Royal Horticultural Society's Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, and are joined by a team of experts to review the diverse range of show gardens and discover how award-winning designer Andy Sturgeon is recycling Chelsea Flower Show gardens of the past. Arit Anderson reveals the stories behind the conceptual gardens, while Carol Klein is in the floral marquee and Rachel de Thame demonstrates how to get the most out of flowering border plants.
Monty Don
Joe Swift
Carol Klein
Adam Frost
Rachel de Thame
Mark Lane
Arit Anderson
Paolo Proto
Stephen Martin
Monty Don: My garden has come into itself, for better or for worse
He's happy to share his garden with two million viewers on Gardeners' World, but Monty Don prefers to keep his fellow presenters out
