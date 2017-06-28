The Week the Landlords Moved In

Review

by David Butcher

If you like watching TV and judging people – and don’t we all? – this series is a gift. The comparatively simple idea of having buy-to-let landlords spend time in their tenants’ shoes is given extra edge by the way some of the landlords brag in the manner of Apprentice candidates at the start of the programme. “There are two types of people, winners and losers. And I’ve always considered myself to be a winner,” announces Jamie, who “outsources” all his cooking to a paid chef and is learning to fly in his spare time.



The week he and partner Dan spend at one of their rental properties in County Durham proves an excellent eye-opener, as a chastened Jamie concludes, “It shows I’m not doing business right.”