Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

The Week the Landlords Moved In

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
The Week the Landlords Moved In

Series 1 - Episode 2

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

If you like watching TV and judging people – and don’t we all? – this series is a gift. The comparatively simple idea of having buy-to-let landlords spend time in their tenants’ shoes is given extra edge by the way some of the landlords brag in the manner of Apprentice candidates at the start of the programme. “There are two types of people, winners and losers. And I’ve always considered myself to be a winner,” announces Jamie, who “outsources” all his cooking to a paid chef and is learning to fly in his spare time.

The week he and partner Dan spend at one of their rental properties in County Durham proves an excellent eye-opener, as a chastened Jamie concludes, “It shows I’m not doing business right.”

Summary

Young landlords Dan and Jamie are given a reality check in Co Durham when they move into their tenant Michael's home. At first, they are blasé about the jobs that need doing, but when they come face to face with Michael everything is thrown into question. In Leeds, old feelings and difficult memories are raked up for millionaire Prab when he is taken back to his own impoverished childhood.

Cast & Crew

Director Bill Bailey
Executive Producer Kathryn Lennox
Executive Producer Hannah Wyatt
Series Producer Emily Smith
Property
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC has made a damning new life-swap series that every landlord needs to watch

Empathy for tenants is a rare luxury when it comes to the current rental market – but The Week the Landlords Moved In could change that
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Did you spot this important Easter egg in the new Game of Thrones title sequence? 1h ago
Radio 4 does U-turn on 'axed' arts show Saturday Review 2h ago
This Star Wars fan theory makes us seriously wonder what the big twist in The Last Jedi will be 4h ago
Love Island's Gabby hits back at claims she doesn't fancy Marcel: "I shouldn't be shamed for not having sex on TV" 4h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more