The Week the Landlords Moved In
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
If you like watching TV and judging people – and don’t we all? – this series is a gift. The comparatively simple idea of having buy-to-let landlords spend time in their tenants’ shoes is given extra edge by the way some of the landlords brag in the manner of Apprentice candidates at the start of the programme. “There are two types of people, winners and losers. And I’ve always considered myself to be a winner,” announces Jamie, who “outsources” all his cooking to a paid chef and is learning to fly in his spare time.
The week he and partner Dan spend at one of their rental properties in County Durham proves an excellent eye-opener, as a chastened Jamie concludes, “It shows I’m not doing business right.”
Summary
Young landlords Dan and Jamie are given a reality check in Co Durham when they move into their tenant Michael's home. At first, they are blasé about the jobs that need doing, but when they come face to face with Michael everything is thrown into question. In Leeds, old feelings and difficult memories are raked up for millionaire Prab when he is taken back to his own impoverished childhood.
Cast & Crew
Director
Bill Bailey
Executive Producer
Kathryn Lennox
Executive Producer
Hannah Wyatt
Series Producer
Emily Smith
Property
Full Episode Guide
The BBC has made a damning new life-swap series that every landlord needs to watch
Empathy for tenants is a rare luxury when it comes to the current rental market – but The Week the Landlords Moved In could change that
