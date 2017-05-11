Accessibility Links
The Secrets of Sleep
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 3
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Night terrors, restless legs, sleepwalking and narcolepsy: the four women who present themselves to the “dream team” of specialists have very different sleep disorders.
Observing Esther and Laura on night vision cameras is extremely disturbing, because they scream as if they’re being viciously attacked. Not surprisingly they wake up exhausted each morning. However, a few environmental changes (chucking out a creaking bed and trying to control a snoring husband) make a terrific difference to their sleep quality. It’s much harder to treat Yvette’s narcolepsy – even with medication.
Summary
A 36-year-old who has finally received a diagnosis of narcolepsy and a 20-year-old whose horrifying night terrors are keeping her trapped in her bedroom. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Jez Lee
Education
Full Episode Guide
Michael Mosley |
How to have a better night's sleep
The science presenter is here to help improve your sleep habits
