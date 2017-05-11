Accessibility Links

The Secrets of Sleep

The Secrets of Sleep

Series 1 - Episode 3

Night terrors, restless legs, sleepwalking and narcolepsy: the four women who present themselves to the “dream team” of specialists have very different sleep disorders.

Observing Esther and Laura on night vision cameras is extremely disturbing, because they scream as if they’re being viciously attacked. Not surprisingly they wake up exhausted each morning. However, a few environmental changes (chucking out a creaking bed and trying to control a snoring husband) make a terrific difference to their sleep quality. It’s much harder to treat Yvette’s narcolepsy – even with medication.

A 36-year-old who has finally received a diagnosis of narcolepsy and a 20-year-old whose horrifying night terrors are keeping her trapped in her bedroom. Last in the series.

Executive Producer Jez Lee
