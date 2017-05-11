The Secrets of Sleep

Review

by Jane Rackham

Night terrors, restless legs, sleepwalking and narcolepsy: the four women who present themselves to the “dream team” of specialists have very different sleep disorders.



Observing Esther and Laura on night vision cameras is extremely disturbing, because they scream as if they’re being viciously attacked. Not surprisingly they wake up exhausted each morning. However, a few environmental changes (chucking out a creaking bed and trying to control a snoring husband) make a terrific difference to their sleep quality. It’s much harder to treat Yvette’s narcolepsy – even with medication.