The Hotel Inspector

Review

by David Butcher

I wish I’d known about the B&B near Bath featured in this week’s programme before Alex Polizzi got hold of it. The House, a nice old pile full of sumptuously decked-out rooms, is run by former Hong Kong high-society party planner Rowena, who says, “I do see my guests as friends. I see it as being a bit of a house party.”



One result is that the wine flows freely (and for free) in the bar and guests get a lavish breakfast on the cheap. The other result is that she and partner Mike are making no money. “I’m not good at all the business side,” Rowena squeaks guiltily to Alex. “I may have looked at the accounts once…” Her magnificent lack of business sense doesn’t last long.