The Hotel Inspector

E2 of 10
The House Near Bath

Series 13 - Episode 2 The House Near Bath

Review

I wish I’d known about the B&B near Bath featured in this week’s programme before Alex Polizzi got hold of it. The House, a nice old pile full of sumptuously decked-out rooms, is run by former Hong Kong high-society party planner Rowena, who says, “I do see my guests as friends. I see it as being a bit of a house party.”

One result is that the wine flows freely (and for free) in the bar and guests get a lavish breakfast on the cheap. The other result is that she and partner Mike are making no money. “I’m not good at all the business side,” Rowena squeaks guiltily to Alex. “I may have looked at the accounts once…” Her magnificent lack of business sense doesn’t last long.

Summary

Near the historic city of Bath, business partners Rowena and Mike are running a boutique hotel that is on the brink of going under. Operating the property more like a home than a hotel, Rowena's hospitality means the business is running at a huge loss, so Alex Polizzi attempts to teach these hoteliers how to turn a profit from their customers.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alex Polizzi
Director Greg Lander Williams
Executive Producer Dan Adamson
Executive Producer Cecky Clarke
Executive Producer Rachel Innes-Lumsden
Producer Greg Lander Williams
Series Producer Sharon Ryan
