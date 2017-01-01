Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
The Hotel Inspector
E2 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 2
The House Near Bath
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
I wish I’d known about the B&B near Bath featured in this week’s programme before Alex Polizzi got hold of it. The House, a nice old pile full of sumptuously decked-out rooms, is run by former Hong Kong high-society party planner Rowena, who says, “I do see my guests as friends. I see it as being a bit of a house party.”
One result is that the wine flows freely (and for free) in the bar and guests get a lavish breakfast on the cheap. The other result is that she and partner Mike are making no money. “I’m not good at all the business side,” Rowena squeaks guiltily to Alex. “I may have looked at the accounts once…” Her magnificent lack of business sense doesn’t last long.
Summary
Near the historic city of Bath, business partners Rowena and Mike are running a boutique hotel that is on the brink of going under. Operating the property more like a home than a hotel, Rowena's hospitality means the business is running at a huge loss, so Alex Polizzi attempts to teach these hoteliers how to turn a profit from their customers.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alex Polizzi
Director
Greg Lander Williams
Executive Producer
Dan Adamson
Executive Producer
Cecky Clarke
Executive Producer
Rachel Innes-Lumsden
Producer
Greg Lander Williams
Series Producer
Sharon Ryan
see more
Education
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Polizzi's guide to booking a hotel (and what to do if it disappoints)
The Hotel Inspector shares her golden rules for guests
Alex Polizzi: Review sites like TripAdvisor feature warped criticism that can destroy businesses
The Hotel Inspector: Alex Polizzi on the dirtiest and weirdest guest houses she’s ever encountered
Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi’s guide to a Perfect Christmas
Alex Polizzi: "I feel no guilt at all at leaving my daughter"
Alex Polizzi comes to the rescue of faltering family firms
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Alex Polizzi: how we can save small businesses
10 Feb
Alex Polizzi’s five must-see Italian locations
3 Nov
Alex Polizzi to star in new Channel 5 travel show Secret Italy
13 Aug
Gogglebox 'Posh Couple' Steph and Dom “in discussions” with Channel 4 for own show
3 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It