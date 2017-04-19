Accessibility Links
First Dates
E12
About
Episode Guide
Series 8 - Episode 12
Watchlist
Review
by
Kasia Delgado
A thousand years in the future, when alien invaders want to know what our society was like in 2017, they’ll go straight to
First Dates
. All of human life is summed up in this eye-opening series, which all anthropologists should be tuning in to.
This time, Sherry, a 65-year-old dominatrix, is a bit tired of always being in charge so she’s on the lookout for a date she doesn’t need to whip into shape. Meanwhile 42-year-old Christmas-tree farmer Rob – who refers to himself as “the Crocodile Dundee of Swansea” – wants a woman who’ll want to go on nature adventures with him. Hannah, luckily, wants a Bear Grylls type – she might just have found him.
Summary
Diners include Sherry, a 65-year-old dominatrix looking for romance. She hopes chartered surveyor and t'ai chi enthusiast John might be the man for her. Meanwhile, Hannah, 40, is looking for a man who shares her love of adventure. Could 42-year-old Christmas tree farmer Rob be her Mr Right?
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Editor
Jon Crisp
Series Producer
Lana Salah
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Related News
Three Girls sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham to appear on Channel 4's First Dates
16 May
Rewatch that painfully awkward First Dates reunion
19 Apr
There's a massively awkward surprise in the new series of First Dates
18 Apr
First Dates got an American makeover and there are SO many awkward moments
14 Mar
