Review

by Kasia Delgado

A thousand years in the future, when alien invaders want to know what our society was like in 2017, they’ll go straight to First Dates . All of human life is summed up in this eye-opening series, which all anthropologists should be tuning in to.This time, Sherry, a 65-year-old dominatrix, is a bit tired of always being in charge so she’s on the lookout for a date she doesn’t need to whip into shape. Meanwhile 42-year-old Christmas-tree farmer Rob – who refers to himself as “the Crocodile Dundee of Swansea” – wants a woman who’ll want to go on nature adventures with him. Hannah, luckily, wants a Bear Grylls type – she might just have found him.