Emmerdale
Episode
About
Episode Guide
04/07/2017
Review
by
David Brown
In this episode we have Laurel confiding in Harriet that she thinks Emma is odd. Which is the understatement of the year, seeing as she once slaughtered a chicken while wearing a wedding dress before causing a multi-car pile-up by throwing her husband off a road bridge. Of course, no one apart from the viewers knows this yet and Emma is determined for it to remain that way. Hence her scheming to destroy that incriminating video of Ashley being banjaxed. Let’s hope she doesn’t record over it with a countdown of
Emmerdale
’s Craziest Ever Killers as she’s bound to take the coveted number one spot.
Summary
Emma has an idea about how to manipulate Arthur, while Tracy is saddened that her dad has not changed after all and considers telling Megan about his cheating. Rhona admits to Vanessa that she is scared Pierce will twist things in court.
Cast & Crew
Megan Macey
Gaynor Faye
Emma Barton
Gillian Kearney
Tracy Metcalfe
Amy Walsh
Arthur Thomas
Alfie Clarke
Rhona Goskirk
Zoe Henry
Vanessa Woodfield
Michelle Hardwick
Pierce Harris
Jonathan Wrather
Director
Di Patrick
Executive Producer
John Whiston
Series Producer
Iain MacLeod
Writer
Karin Young
Soap
Related News
Emmerdale secrets - the truth behind Megan and Charity's paint fight revealed!
6 Jul
Hollyoaks' Sophie Austin to join Call the Midwife reveals partner Shayne Ward
27 Jun
British Soap Awards 2017: who should win
1 Jun
Coronation Street misses out on Royal Television Society Awards Soap nomination
7 Mar
