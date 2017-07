Review

by David Brown

In this episode we have Laurel confiding in Harriet that she thinks Emma is odd. Which is the understatement of the year, seeing as she once slaughtered a chicken while wearing a wedding dress before causing a multi-car pile-up by throwing her husband off a road bridge. Of course, no one apart from the viewers knows this yet and Emma is determined for it to remain that way. Hence her scheming to destroy that incriminating video of Ashley being banjaxed. Let’s hope she doesn’t record over it with a countdown of Emmerdale ’s Craziest Ever Killers as she’s bound to take the coveted number one spot.