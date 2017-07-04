Accessibility Links

Emmerdale

Episode
Emmerdale

04/07/2017

Review

In this episode we have Laurel confiding in Harriet that she thinks Emma is odd. Which is the understatement of the year, seeing as she once slaughtered a chicken while wearing a wedding dress before causing a multi-car pile-up by throwing her husband off a road bridge. Of course, no one apart from the viewers knows this yet and Emma is determined for it to remain that way. Hence her scheming to destroy that incriminating video of Ashley being banjaxed. Let’s hope she doesn’t record over it with a countdown of Emmerdale’s Craziest Ever Killers as she’s bound to take the coveted number one spot.

Summary

Emma has an idea about how to manipulate Arthur, while Tracy is saddened that her dad has not changed after all and considers telling Megan about his cheating. Rhona admits to Vanessa that she is scared Pierce will twist things in court.

Cast & Crew

Megan Macey Gaynor Faye
Emma Barton Gillian Kearney
Tracy Metcalfe Amy Walsh
Arthur Thomas Alfie Clarke
Rhona Goskirk Zoe Henry
Vanessa Woodfield Michelle Hardwick
Pierce Harris Jonathan Wrather
Director Di Patrick
Executive Producer John Whiston
Series Producer Iain MacLeod
Writer Karin Young
