Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Fearless
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 4
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
This dense conspiracy thriller gets murkier, if you can stay upright that is, without being poleaxed by the arty wibbly-wobbly seasick-making camerawork. I know it’s meant to give
Fearless
a rough, reportage-type edge, but there are limits.
Crusading human rights lawyer Emma Banville (Helen McCrory) puts herself in danger as she tries to persuade a court to clear the hapless Kevin Russell of a murder that he claims he didn’t commit.
But dark forces (though who they are remains a mystery) are ranged against her for reasons that aren’t at all clear. And what’s Michael Gambon doing in the middle of all of this, muttering to that American woman in his woody Cambridge study? And who IS that American woman?
Summary
As Kevin's trial continues, the forensics seem to be proving his innocence and leading to an acquittal after 14 years, but the prosecution delivers a persuasive counter argument. With Heather and Sir Alastair keen to bring the case to a close, will Kevin accept a plea of manslaughter to secure his freedom? Meanwhile, Yusef Attar sends word that he is in the UK and wants to meet Emma, who travels to Birmingham to see him, tracked by Olivia Greenwood. Thriller, starring Helen McCrory and Michael Gambon.
Cast & Crew
Emma Banville
Helen McCrory
Sir Alastair McKinnon
Michael Gambon
Heather Myles
Robin Weigert
Olivia Greenwood
Wunmi Mosaku
Dominic Truelove
Jonathan Forbes
Kevin Russell
Sam Swainsbury
Annie Peterson
Rebecca Callard
Matthew Wild
Jamie Bamber
Laura Wild
Emma Hamilton
Charlie Simms
Rick Warden
Tony Pullings
Alec Newman
Emma aged 6
Brooke Haynes
Judge Simon Jacobs
Andrew Readman
Clerk of court
Helena Cullinan
Karen Buxton
Catherine Steadman
Beth Simms
Cathy Murphy
Phil Simms
Ben Cartwright
David Nolenn
Tim McMullan
Jason Peterson
Jack Hollington
Nicola Osborne
Pandora Clifford
Leila
Anna Shaffer
Mike
James Eeles
Miriam Attar
Karima McAdams
Female prison officer
Carol Plant
Jenna Brooks
Christine Bottomley
Hamid
David Mumeni
Imran
Armin Karima
Supervisor
Elizabeth Conboy
Young Emma
Anna Berentzen
Jack Kretchmer
Colin Stinton
Yusef Attar
Dhafer L'Abidine
Customs supervisor
Gary Fannin
Nathan Isnardi
Tim Fellingham
Larry Arlman
Corey Johnson
Ed Lacy
David Alexander
Logan Bradley
Jonah Lotan
Sgt Marcus
David Menkin
Joel Fugard
Brian Caspe
Director
Pete Travis
Executive Producer
Tom Mullens
Executive Producer
Patrick Harbinson
Executive Producer
Damien Timmer
Producer
Adrian Sturges
Writer
Patrick Harbinson
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Fearless on TV?
Here’s everything you need to know about the legal thriller
Fearless viewers were big fans of Helen McCrory – but not the shaky camerawork
Fearless review: Helen McCrory is a brilliant crusading lawyer but the jury's still out on her new ITV drama
Helen McCrory: "We’re all pioneers as women now because there’s no blueprint"
All is not as it seems in the poster for new ITV drama Fearless
The 12 best dramas coming to TV this summer
casting |
Michael Gambon joins the cast of ITV's Fearless
NEW drama |
Helen McCrory to play crusading lawyer in ITV drama Fearless
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Did you spot this important Easter egg in the new Game of Thrones title sequence?
1h ago
Radio 4 does U-turn on 'axed' arts show Saturday Review
1h ago
Calling all male drama writers: stop writing miserable women!
18 Jul
Meet the characters and cast of Fearless
12 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It