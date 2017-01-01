Summary

As Kevin's trial continues, the forensics seem to be proving his innocence and leading to an acquittal after 14 years, but the prosecution delivers a persuasive counter argument. With Heather and Sir Alastair keen to bring the case to a close, will Kevin accept a plea of manslaughter to secure his freedom? Meanwhile, Yusef Attar sends word that he is in the UK and wants to meet Emma, who travels to Birmingham to see him, tracked by Olivia Greenwood. Thriller, starring Helen McCrory and Michael Gambon.