Review

by Alison Graham

This dense conspiracy thriller gets murkier, if you can stay upright that is, without being poleaxed by the arty wibbly-wobbly seasick-making camerawork. I know it’s meant to give Fearless a rough, reportage-type edge, but there are limits.Crusading human rights lawyer Emma Banville (Helen McCrory) puts herself in danger as she tries to persuade a court to clear the hapless Kevin Russell of a murder that he claims he didn’t commit.But dark forces (though who they are remains a mystery) are ranged against her for reasons that aren’t at all clear. And what’s Michael Gambon doing in the middle of all of this, muttering to that American woman in his woody Cambridge study? And who IS that American woman?