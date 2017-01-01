Accessibility Links

Fearless

E4 of 6
About Episode Guide
Fearless

Series 1 - Episode 4

Review

This dense conspiracy thriller gets murkier, if you can stay upright that is, without being poleaxed by the arty wibbly-wobbly seasick-making camerawork. I know it’s meant to give Fearless a rough, reportage-type edge, but there are limits.

Crusading human rights lawyer Emma Banville (Helen McCrory) puts herself in danger as she tries to persuade a court to clear the hapless Kevin Russell of a murder that he claims he didn’t commit.

But dark forces (though who they are remains a mystery) are ranged against her for reasons that aren’t at all clear. And what’s Michael Gambon doing in the middle of all of this, muttering to that American woman in his woody Cambridge study? And who IS that American woman?

Summary

As Kevin's trial continues, the forensics seem to be proving his innocence and leading to an acquittal after 14 years, but the prosecution delivers a persuasive counter argument. With Heather and Sir Alastair keen to bring the case to a close, will Kevin accept a plea of manslaughter to secure his freedom? Meanwhile, Yusef Attar sends word that he is in the UK and wants to meet Emma, who travels to Birmingham to see him, tracked by Olivia Greenwood. Thriller, starring Helen McCrory and Michael Gambon.

Cast & Crew

Emma Banville Helen McCrory
Sir Alastair McKinnon Michael Gambon
Heather Myles Robin Weigert
Olivia Greenwood Wunmi Mosaku
Dominic Truelove Jonathan Forbes
Kevin Russell Sam Swainsbury
Annie Peterson Rebecca Callard
Matthew Wild Jamie Bamber
Laura Wild Emma Hamilton
Charlie Simms Rick Warden
Tony Pullings Alec Newman
Emma aged 6 Brooke Haynes
Judge Simon Jacobs Andrew Readman
Clerk of court Helena Cullinan
Karen Buxton Catherine Steadman
Beth Simms Cathy Murphy
Phil Simms Ben Cartwright
David Nolenn Tim McMullan
Jason Peterson Jack Hollington
Nicola Osborne Pandora Clifford
Leila Anna Shaffer
Mike James Eeles
Miriam Attar Karima McAdams
Female prison officer Carol Plant
Jenna Brooks Christine Bottomley
Hamid David Mumeni
Imran Armin Karima
Supervisor Elizabeth Conboy
Young Emma Anna Berentzen
Jack Kretchmer Colin Stinton
Yusef Attar Dhafer L'Abidine
Customs supervisor Gary Fannin
Nathan Isnardi Tim Fellingham
Larry Arlman Corey Johnson
Ed Lacy David Alexander
Logan Bradley Jonah Lotan
Sgt Marcus David Menkin
Joel Fugard Brian Caspe
Director Pete Travis
Executive Producer Tom Mullens
Executive Producer Patrick Harbinson
Executive Producer Damien Timmer
Producer Adrian Sturges
Writer Patrick Harbinson
Drama
Full Episode Guide
What time is Fearless on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know about the legal thriller

Fearless viewers were big fans of Helen McCrory – but not the shaky camerawork

Fearless review: Helen McCrory is a brilliant crusading lawyer but the jury's still out on her new ITV drama

Helen McCrory: "We’re all pioneers as women now because there’s no blueprint"

All is not as it seems in the poster for new ITV drama Fearless

The 12 best dramas coming to TV this summer

casting | Michael Gambon joins the cast of ITV's Fearless

NEW drama | Helen McCrory to play crusading lawyer in ITV drama Fearless

