24 Hours in Police Custody
E5
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 5 - Episode 5
The Golden Bracelet
Thu 3 Aug 10:15pm - 11:15pm
More4 (not More4 +1)
See Repeats
Thu 3 Aug,
11:15pm - 12:15am
More4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
“All this for some meatballs,” sighs a detective. At a Luton convenience store, a shopkeeper has been stabbed in the hip after confronting suspected shoplifters. The suspect is well known to police but claims in his statement, “A gang of Asians from the shop attacked my mate.” CCTV will settle the matter. But you know how too often in crime dramas, there’s an implausibly long delay in obtaining CCTV – well, maybe that’s not so implausible after all.
It’s another excellent slice of criminal life complete with one of those satisfying moments where a suspect is confronted with irrefutable evidence that they’ve been lying all along – and caves.
Summary
Officers prepare to interview a care worker who has been brought in for questioning despite her adamant denial of the theft of a gold bracelet from someone she was looking after. Another man in custody denies being involved in a stabbing at a corner shop, while a suspect who has been wanted for six months has finally handed himself to police to be questioned over a violent assault outside a nightclub.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Simon Ford
Executive Producer
Hamo Forsyth
Executive Producer
Flavia Taylor
Series Director
John Douglas
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
