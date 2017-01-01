24 Hours in Police Custody

Review

by David Butcher

“All this for some meatballs,” sighs a detective. At a Luton convenience store, a shopkeeper has been stabbed in the hip after confronting suspected shoplifters. The suspect is well known to police but claims in his statement, “A gang of Asians from the shop attacked my mate.” CCTV will settle the matter. But you know how too often in crime dramas, there’s an implausibly long delay in obtaining CCTV – well, maybe that’s not so implausible after all.



It’s another excellent slice of criminal life complete with one of those satisfying moments where a suspect is confronted with irrefutable evidence that they’ve been lying all along – and caves.