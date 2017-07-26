Accessibility Links
Life Behind Bars: Visiting Hour
Review
by
David Butcher
At Low Moss prison in Glasgow, Gary is reflecting on his first murder conviction aged 19, when he got into a fight and “the poor guy died”. He’d love to turn back the clock, he says: “At that age you think you know it all. Terrible way to find out you don’t.” It’s one of several poignant lines in Susan McGregor’s gently humane film about inmates and their visitors.
Gary’s girlfriend Charley comes to visit him regularly and wants to start planning their wedding: the conversations where he tries to slow her down a bit on that (because he doesn’t know when he’ll be getting out) are tough to watch.
Summary
Cameras focus on the visiting room at HMP Low Moss, one of Scotland's largest maximum security prisons. It offers an insight into the people doing hard time as they meet loved ones. Featured contributors include Gary and Charley who plan their wedding, even though he doesn't have a release date. Meanwhile, fellow inmate Mike receives a visit from his ageing father.
Cast & Crew
Director
Susan McGregor
Executive Producer
Mike Benson
Executive Producer
Warwick Banks
Producer
Susan McGregor
Reality
Full Episode Guide
