Life Behind Bars: Visiting Hour

Review

by David Butcher

At Low Moss prison in Glasgow, Gary is reflecting on his first murder conviction aged 19, when he got into a fight and “the poor guy died”. He’d love to turn back the clock, he says: “At that age you think you know it all. Terrible way to find out you don’t.” It’s one of several poignant lines in Susan McGregor’s gently humane film about inmates and their visitors.



Gary’s girlfriend Charley comes to visit him regularly and wants to start planning their wedding: the conversations where he tries to slow her down a bit on that (because he doesn’t know when he’ll be getting out) are tough to watch.