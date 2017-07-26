Dunkirk: The New Evidence

Review

by Jack Seale

The evacuation of nearly 340,000 Allied troops from the beaches of northern France in May to June 1940 was the first major turning point of the Second World War, and from the moment it happened it was bittersweet: rescuing troops who were being attacked from three sides by the Germans and threatened by air bombardment was hailed as a miracle, yet Winston Churchill was quick to note that it was no kind of victory.



Controversy has since centred on the idea that the RAF underperformed, contributing to the exposure of soldiers on the ground. This documentary accesses recently released Ministry of Defence files that contradict that narrative by explaining how much work our Spitfires did in holding the Luftwaffe back, and how effective these untried fighters were when first called upon.