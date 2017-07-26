Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Dunkirk: The New Evidence
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
The evacuation of nearly 340,000 Allied troops from the beaches of northern France in May to June 1940 was the first major turning point of the Second World War, and from the moment it happened it was bittersweet: rescuing troops who were being attacked from three sides by the Germans and threatened by air bombardment was hailed as a miracle, yet Winston Churchill was quick to note that it was no kind of victory.
Controversy has since centred on the idea that the RAF underperformed, contributing to the exposure of soldiers on the ground. This documentary accesses recently released Ministry of Defence files that contradict that narrative by explaining how much work our Spitfires did in holding the Luftwaffe back, and how effective these untried fighters were when first called upon.
Summary
Documentary examining the famous Second World War evacuation of Allied soldiers - codenamed Operation Dynamo - from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, between May 26 and June 4, 1940. Recently released Ministry of Defence files reveal that, far from being absent as many historians have believed, the RAF was suffering massive losses supporting the evacuation. Operating at high altitude and deep inside France, RAF planes were halting the bulk of Luftwaffe bombers before they could reach the beaches. The files also reveal that the famous Spitfire took flight for the first time during the mission, and the agile fighter was a spectacular success.
Cast & Crew
Director
John Hayes Fisher
Executive Producer
Dan Chambers
Executive Producer
David McNab
History
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Did you spot this important Easter egg in the new Game of Thrones title sequence?
1h ago
Radio 4 does U-turn on 'axed' arts show Saturday Review
2h ago
This Star Wars fan theory makes us seriously wonder what the big twist in The Last Jedi will be
4h ago
Love Island's Gabby hits back at claims she doesn't fancy Marcel: "I shouldn't be shamed for not having sex on TV"
4h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It