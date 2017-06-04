Accessibility Links
The Loch
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 4
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
I found it particularly difficult to make sense of this episode of the barmy drama because I was laughing so hard. It’s just so full of delicious treats – a cocky forensic psychologist who interviews suspects after searching their homes, then punches them in the face for good measure.
Best of all there’s a staring-eyed ex-con who arrives in the wee Scottish loch-side community then lurches around the countryside, clutching a knife and eyeing up potential victims as if they’re prime beefburgers. See what I mean? It’s a hoot.
As for who killed whom – who the hell cares?
Summary
Craig Petrie becomes a suspect in both murders, and Blake assists in questioning him. However, he quickly turns the tables on the police and casts doubt on Leighton's innocence. Annie investigates his claims further, and her loyalty to Leighton is shaken when she discovers his alibi is a lie. Smilie tries to comfort Jonjo's father, but is rejected.
Cast & Crew
Annie Redford
Laura Fraser
DCI Lauren Quigley
Siobhan Finneran
Leighton Thomas
William Ash
Kieran Whitehead
Jack Bannon
Blake Albrighton
Don Gilet
Dr Simon Marr
John Heffernan
Oliver Tench
Fraser James
Craig Petrie
Alastair Mackenzie
Evie Redford
Shona McHugh
Alan Redford
Gray O'Brien
CI Frank Smilie
John Sessions
Kirsty Petrie
Shereen Martin
Jordan Whitehead
Oliver Greenall
Jonjo Patterson
Keiran Gallacher
Nicole Patterson
Jenny Ryan
Ken Patterson
Moray Hunter
Iain Sutherland
Ron Donachie
PC Jason Denny
Murray Fraser
Bea Whitehead
Anita Vettesse
Dessie Toner
Conor McCarry
Crawford Baxter
Euan Stamper
Angusina McGrellish
Victoria Liddelle
Don McGrellish
George Anton
Michael Yuill
Jim McMeekin
Director
Cilla Ware
Executive Producer
Tim Haines
Producer
Alan J Wands
Writer
Chris Hurford
Drama
Full Episode Guide
9 unanswered questions we have after The Loch's perplexing finale
The ITV series finally gave us the identity of the killer – but this raised more questions than it answered
Meet the cast of The Loch
The Loch: Where is it filmed?
Who is the killer in ITV's The Loch?
What time is The Loch on TV?
Discover the spectacular home of The Loch - Fort Augustus and Glencoe
Ex-offender Leighton Thomas comes under suspicion in The Loch episode 2 preview
Review |
There are no hidden depths in ITV murder mystery The Loch
