Review

by Alison Graham

I found it particularly difficult to make sense of this episode of the barmy drama because I was laughing so hard. It’s just so full of delicious treats – a cocky forensic psychologist who interviews suspects after searching their homes, then punches them in the face for good measure.



Best of all there’s a staring-eyed ex-con who arrives in the wee Scottish loch-side community then lurches around the countryside, clutching a knife and eyeing up potential victims as if they’re prime beefburgers. See what I mean? It’s a hoot.



As for who killed whom – who the hell cares?