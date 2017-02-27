Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Lethal Weapon
E17 of 18
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 17
A Problem Like Maria
Wed 2 Aug 9:40pm - 10:35pm
RTÉ2
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
Even when this action comedy is at its oddest and most unreconstructed it has the fast-food hit of the best generic television. Corny it may be, but that corn is delivered with zing and zip and regular ridiculous shootouts.
The main plot development will be a spoiler for anyone who hasn’t seen the last episode: Riggs and his DEA friend Palmer are now definitely an item. It’s odd to see our dishevelled depressive suddenly full of the joys of spring — and clearly it can’t last, as no glimpse of happiness can go unpunished. But it sets up some nice jeopardy as the LAPD take on those drug cartels (and their blundering hit men) one more time.
Summary
Riggs and Murtaugh reunite with DEA agent Karen Palmer, and the trio soon obtain inside knowledge of dangerous new cartel operations. As Riggs' attachment to Palmer deepens, so do his impulsive actions - a cause of further concern for Captain Avery and Delgado. Elsewhere, Trish explores the potential of an amazing new career opportunity as she is courted by a billionaire. Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Hilarie Burton, Jordana Brewster and Kevin Rahm head the cast of the fast-moving detective drama, based on the hit movie.
Cast & Crew
Martin Riggs
Clayne Crawford
Roger Murtaugh
Damon Wayans
Dr Maureen `Mo' Cahill
Jordana Brewster
Trish Murtaugh
Keesha Sharp
Capt Brooks Avery
Kevin Rahm
Scorsese
Johnathan Fernandez
Riana Murtaugh
Chandler Kinney
Det Sonya Bailey
Michelle Mitchenor
Karen Palmer
Hilarie Burton
Gideon Lyon
Matt Passmore
Ronnie Delgado
Tony Plana
Maria Navar
Daniella Alonso
Agent Larry Chappel
Ned Vaughn
Guillermo Azoulay
Carlo Rota
Jim McNeile
Andrew Patrick Ralston
Junior DEA Agent
Stefanie Chin
Lucas
Alejandro Barrios
Director
Rob Bailey
Producer
Marc David Alpert
Writer
Alex Taub
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Lethal Weapon broke the buddy-movie mould – so why bring it to TV 30 years on?
Clayne Crawford, co-star of the new Lethal Weapon: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it"
Lethal Weapon TV star on remaking the film: "I felt it was disrespectful - I feel guilty"
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Did you spot this important Easter egg in the new Game of Thrones title sequence?
1h ago
Radio 4 does U-turn on 'axed' arts show Saturday Review
2h ago
What time is Lethal Weapon on TV?
23 Jun
9 classic films that are being made into TV shows
3 Mar
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It