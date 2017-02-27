Accessibility Links

Lethal Weapon

E17 of 18
A Problem Like Maria

Series 1 - Episode 17 A Problem Like Maria

Wed 2 Aug 9:40pm - 10:35pm RTÉ2
Review

Even when this action comedy is at its oddest and most unreconstructed it has the fast-food hit of the best generic television. Corny it may be, but that corn is delivered with zing and zip and regular ridiculous shootouts.

The main plot development will be a spoiler for anyone who hasn’t seen the last episode: Riggs and his DEA friend Palmer are now definitely an item. It’s odd to see our dishevelled depressive suddenly full of the joys of spring — and clearly it can’t last, as no glimpse of happiness can go unpunished. But it sets up some nice jeopardy as the LAPD take on those drug cartels (and their blundering hit men) one more time.

Summary

Riggs and Murtaugh reunite with DEA agent Karen Palmer, and the trio soon obtain inside knowledge of dangerous new cartel operations. As Riggs' attachment to Palmer deepens, so do his impulsive actions - a cause of further concern for Captain Avery and Delgado. Elsewhere, Trish explores the potential of an amazing new career opportunity as she is courted by a billionaire. Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Hilarie Burton, Jordana Brewster and Kevin Rahm head the cast of the fast-moving detective drama, based on the hit movie.

Cast & Crew

Martin Riggs Clayne Crawford
Roger Murtaugh Damon Wayans
Dr Maureen `Mo' Cahill Jordana Brewster
Trish Murtaugh Keesha Sharp
Capt Brooks Avery Kevin Rahm
Scorsese Johnathan Fernandez
Riana Murtaugh Chandler Kinney
Det Sonya Bailey Michelle Mitchenor
Karen Palmer Hilarie Burton
Gideon Lyon Matt Passmore
Ronnie Delgado Tony Plana
Maria Navar Daniella Alonso
Agent Larry Chappel Ned Vaughn
Guillermo Azoulay Carlo Rota
Jim McNeile Andrew Patrick Ralston
Junior DEA Agent Stefanie Chin
Lucas Alejandro Barrios
Director Rob Bailey
Producer Marc David Alpert
Writer Alex Taub
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Lethal Weapon broke the buddy-movie mould – so why bring it to TV 30 years on?

Clayne Crawford, co-star of the new Lethal Weapon: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it"

Lethal Weapon TV star on remaking the film: "I felt it was disrespectful - I feel guilty"

