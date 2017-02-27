Lethal Weapon

Review

by David Butcher

Even when this action comedy is at its oddest and most unreconstructed it has the fast-food hit of the best generic television. Corny it may be, but that corn is delivered with zing and zip and regular ridiculous shootouts.



The main plot development will be a spoiler for anyone who hasn’t seen the last episode: Riggs and his DEA friend Palmer are now definitely an item. It’s odd to see our dishevelled depressive suddenly full of the joys of spring — and clearly it can’t last, as no glimpse of happiness can go unpunished. But it sets up some nice jeopardy as the LAPD take on those drug cartels (and their blundering hit men) one more time.



