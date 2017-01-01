Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Gardeners' World
E15 of 31
About
Episode Guide
Series 50 - Episode 15
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
More and more gardeners now have one eye on bee conservation when they choose new plants. This week, Rachel de Thame pops into Longmeadow to add further medicinal planting to Monty Don’s herb garden, with an emphasis on bee-friendly selections – and to offer further advice on how to look after our stripy saviours.
Don himself is creating a colourful new iris patch in his dry garden, having journeyed just up the road in Herefordshire to the National Collection of Siberian Iris. Plus, Nick Bailey provides an ultimate guide to designing and planting borders, Carol Klein goes to Somerset to see the home of cottage-garden pioneer Margery Fish, and there’s a visit to a garden with an impressive Clematis Montana collection.
Summary
Rachel de Thame joins Monty Don at Longmeadow to add more medicinal planting to the herb garden - especially those that bees love. She also investigates how gardeners can aid honey bee conservation and protect the nation's favourite pollinators. Monty visits a garden in Herefordshire to see a collection of Siberian Iris, which inspires him to create a new Iris patch, adding warmth and splash of colour into his dry garden. The green-fingered experts also discover a garden containing a stunning collection of clematis Montana. Plus, Nick Bailey reveals how to plan, design and build a border fit for any garden, while in Somerset, Carol Klein visits the home of Margery Fish, the writer who exercised a strong influence on the informal style of the cottage garden, before her death in 1969.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Monty Don
Presenter
Carol Klein
Presenter
Rachel de Thame
Presenter
Nick Bailey
Executive Producer
Paolo Proto
Series Producer
Sharon Fisher
see more
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Gardeners' World at 50: four presenters invite us into their own little havens
As the BBC2 show celebrates its half a century, Carol Klein, Monty Don, Adam Frost and Joe Swift reveal their lawns and flowerbeds
Alys Fowler: I thought I was having a midlife crisis when I came out as gay in my thirties
Meet Adam Frost – the new presenter of BBC2's Gardeners' World
10 blooming brilliant facts about roses
Rachel de Thame: women see things differently – it's why they make such good gardeners
Alan Titchmarsh: My days aren’t empty without the Chelsea Flower Show
Alan Titchmarsh: I was hurt at being replaced by Monty Don but I'm not bitter
Gardeners’ World host Rachel De Thame to swap her wellies for dancing shoes on Strictly?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Alan Titchmarsh's five favourite British back gardens
6 Jan
Alan Titchmarsh, Anne Robinson and sexism on TV - what do you think?
25 Jun
Alan Titchmarsh signs for ITV
3 Feb
Photo gallery: gardeners on the cover of Radio Times
3 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It