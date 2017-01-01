Gardeners' World

Review

by Jack Seale

More and more gardeners now have one eye on bee conservation when they choose new plants. This week, Rachel de Thame pops into Longmeadow to add further medicinal planting to Monty Don’s herb garden, with an emphasis on bee-friendly selections – and to offer further advice on how to look after our stripy saviours.



Don himself is creating a colourful new iris patch in his dry garden, having journeyed just up the road in Herefordshire to the National Collection of Siberian Iris. Plus, Nick Bailey provides an ultimate guide to designing and planting borders, Carol Klein goes to Somerset to see the home of cottage-garden pioneer Margery Fish, and there’s a visit to a garden with an impressive Clematis Montana collection.



