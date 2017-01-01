Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Gardeners' World

E15 of 31
About Episode Guide
Gardeners' World

Series 50 - Episode 15

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

More and more gardeners now have one eye on bee conservation when they choose new plants. This week, Rachel de Thame pops into Longmeadow to add further medicinal planting to Monty Don’s herb garden, with an emphasis on bee-friendly selections – and to offer further advice on how to look after our stripy saviours.

Don himself is creating a colourful new iris patch in his dry garden, having journeyed just up the road in Herefordshire to the National Collection of Siberian Iris. Plus, Nick Bailey provides an ultimate guide to designing and planting borders, Carol Klein goes to Somerset to see the home of cottage-garden pioneer Margery Fish, and there’s a visit to a garden with an impressive Clematis Montana collection.

Summary

Rachel de Thame joins Monty Don at Longmeadow to add more medicinal planting to the herb garden - especially those that bees love. She also investigates how gardeners can aid honey bee conservation and protect the nation's favourite pollinators. Monty visits a garden in Herefordshire to see a collection of Siberian Iris, which inspires him to create a new Iris patch, adding warmth and splash of colour into his dry garden. The green-fingered experts also discover a garden containing a stunning collection of clematis Montana. Plus, Nick Bailey reveals how to plan, design and build a border fit for any garden, while in Somerset, Carol Klein visits the home of Margery Fish, the writer who exercised a strong influence on the informal style of the cottage garden, before her death in 1969.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Monty Don
Presenter Carol Klein
Presenter Rachel de Thame
Presenter Nick Bailey
Executive Producer Paolo Proto
Series Producer Sharon Fisher
see more
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Gardeners' World at 50: four presenters invite us into their own little havens

As the BBC2 show celebrates its half a century, Carol Klein, Monty Don, Adam Frost and Joe Swift reveal their lawns and flowerbeds

Alys Fowler: I thought I was having a midlife crisis when I came out as gay in my thirties

Meet Adam Frost – the new presenter of BBC2's Gardeners' World

10 blooming brilliant facts about roses

Rachel de Thame: women see things differently – it's why they make such good gardeners

Alan Titchmarsh: My days aren’t empty without the Chelsea Flower Show

Alan Titchmarsh: I was hurt at being replaced by Monty Don but I'm not bitter

Gardeners’ World host Rachel De Thame to swap her wellies for dancing shoes on Strictly?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Alan Titchmarsh's five favourite British back gardens 6 Jan
Alan Titchmarsh, Anne Robinson and sexism on TV - what do you think? 25 Jun
Alan Titchmarsh signs for ITV 3 Feb
Photo gallery: gardeners on the cover of Radio Times 3 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more