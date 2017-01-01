Killer Women with Piers Morgan

Review

by Jack Seale

Piers Morgan takes his particular interest in bad females to Florida, the location for a crime that was nationally notorious. In 2011, 15-year-old Seath Jackson received a message from his ex-girlfriend Amber Wright, suggesting they meet. Despite their acrimonious break-up, Seath went along - whereupon he was shot and beaten to death by Amber and a gang of her friends.



The case against Amber turned on how culpable she was for planning and executing the murder. As well as using his criminological expertise to try to coax some remorse from the unnervingly cool culprit, Morgan visits Seath's family, for whom the devastation is still raw.



