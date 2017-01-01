Accessibility Links

E5
Series 13 - Episode 5

Series 13 - Episode 5

Review

Though 24 Hours does bigger themes brilliantly, the carefully chosen snippets in between the greater dramas are just as big a part of what makes the programme irresistible. Such as the sight of a doctor mounting a hospital bed to reset a hip, or the men discussing whether getting Starbucks delivered to the A&E waiting room is inappropriate.

But it’s one of those big dramas that packs an emotional punch, as we listen to Emily describe waiting for 29-year-old David, her boyfriend of six years, to come home, not knowing he’d been in a car crash. And Mary, 94, who’s fallen down the stairs, and Darnell, 18, who has a broken thighbone, compete for the title of Most Amusing Patient.

Summary

An 18-year-old is rushed in after breaking his leg while playing football, and doctors worry it may have long-term implications. Meanwhile, David, who is 29, is airlifted to St George's following a head-on collision at speed, and 94-year-old Mary arrives after falling backwards down 14 steps and losing consciousness.

Cast & Crew

Director Gemma Brady
Director Martin Conway
Director Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Executive Producer Emma Tutty
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
Science
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1

Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
