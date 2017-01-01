Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
24 Hours in A&E
E5
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 5
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
Though 24 Hours does bigger themes brilliantly, the carefully chosen snippets in between the greater dramas are just as big a part of what makes the programme irresistible. Such as the sight of a doctor mounting a hospital bed to reset a hip, or the men discussing whether getting Starbucks delivered to the A&E waiting room is inappropriate.
But it’s one of those big dramas that packs an emotional punch, as we listen to Emily describe waiting for 29-year-old David, her boyfriend of six years, to come home, not knowing he’d been in a car crash. And Mary, 94, who’s fallen down the stairs, and Darnell, 18, who has a broken thighbone, compete for the title of Most Amusing Patient.
Summary
An 18-year-old is rushed in after breaking his leg while playing football, and doctors worry it may have long-term implications. Meanwhile, David, who is 29, is airlifted to St George's following a head-on collision at speed, and 94-year-old Mary arrives after falling backwards down 14 steps and losing consciousness.
Cast & Crew
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Executive Producer
Emma Tutty
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
see more
Science
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Emma Willis: The Voice is great because the people I report to are all women
14 Jan
Why tearjerking TV is good for you
29 Mar
Cancer patients to be the focus of new BBC1 ob-doc
10 Jun
Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox - and wonders why EastEnders is so grim
28 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It