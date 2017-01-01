24 Hours in A&E

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Though 24 Hours does bigger themes brilliantly, the carefully chosen snippets in between the greater dramas are just as big a part of what makes the programme irresistible. Such as the sight of a doctor mounting a hospital bed to reset a hip, or the men discussing whether getting Starbucks delivered to the A&E waiting room is inappropriate.



But it’s one of those big dramas that packs an emotional punch, as we listen to Emily describe waiting for 29-year-old David, her boyfriend of six years, to come home, not knowing he’d been in a car crash. And Mary, 94, who’s fallen down the stairs, and Darnell, 18, who has a broken thighbone, compete for the title of Most Amusing Patient.