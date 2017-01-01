Channel 4’s get-your-kit-off dating show returns for a second series with Dom, who at 21 feels uneasy with dating in the modern world. “He’s a bit of an older soul,” says his mum, who put him forward for Naked Attraction. So Dom views the constituent parts of a handful of women, starting with their lower portions, as Victoria Wood might say. There’s a staggering array of tattoos and piercings, though the whole thing feels like choosing a car. As for pan-sexual Izzy, 22, who likes “feminism, eggs and gin”, she has a whole array of delights, though the first date with her chosen companion doesn’t go at all well.

