Naked Attraction
About
Episode 1
Series 2
Alison Graham
Channel 4’s get-your-kit-off dating show returns for a second series with Dom, who at 21 feels uneasy with dating in the modern world. “He’s a bit of an older soul,” says his mum, who put him forward for Naked Attraction.
So Dom views the constituent parts of a handful of women, starting with their lower portions, as Victoria Wood might say. There’s a staggering array of tattoos and piercings, though the whole thing feels like choosing a car.
As for pan-sexual Izzy, 22, who likes “feminism, eggs and gin”, she has a whole array of delights, though the first date with her chosen companion doesn’t go at all well.
Dating show hosted by Anna Richardson in which two singletons choose a date from a selection of naked people, who will be revealed to them one body part at a time. First into the studio is 21-year-old Dom from Hampshire, who has been nominated for the show by his mum, in a desperate attempt to break his dismal dating record. Dom wants to find a girl who shares his love of adventure and isn't bothered by his posh boy charm. There's also 22-year-old pansexual Izzy, who is open to dating any gender, but with so much on offer, will she make the right choice?
Cast & Crew
Host
Anna Richardson
Executive Producer
Mike Cotton
Executive Producer
Tim Harcourt
Series Producer
Matt Green
Entertainment
Naked Attraction is praised by viewers for its diversity
The Channel 4 dating show fronted by Anna Richardson won heaps of love from Twitter
review |
Why has Naked Attraction been allowed back on TV?
Naked Attraction is an awful concept for a dating show - with one redeeming feature
Ellie Walker-Arnott
Channel 4’s Naked Attraction prompts 98 complaints to Ofcom
Channel 4's new dating show Naked Attraction sent viewers into disarray
Why is TV full of people stripping off?
