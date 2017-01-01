Accessibility Links

Naked Attraction

E1 of 10
About Episode Guide
Naked Attraction

Series 2

Review

Channel 4’s get-your-kit-off dating show returns for a second series with Dom, who at 21 feels uneasy with dating in the modern world. “He’s a bit of an older soul,” says his mum, who put him forward for Naked Attraction.

So Dom views the constituent parts of a handful of women, starting with their lower portions, as Victoria Wood might say. There’s a staggering array of tattoos and piercings, though the whole thing feels like choosing a car.

As for pan-sexual Izzy, 22, who likes “feminism, eggs and gin”, she has a whole array of delights, though the first date with her chosen companion doesn’t go at all well.

Summary

Dating show hosted by Anna Richardson in which two singletons choose a date from a selection of naked people, who will be revealed to them one body part at a time. First into the studio is 21-year-old Dom from Hampshire, who has been nominated for the show by his mum, in a desperate attempt to break his dismal dating record. Dom wants to find a girl who shares his love of adventure and isn't bothered by his posh boy charm. There's also 22-year-old pansexual Izzy, who is open to dating any gender, but with so much on offer, will she make the right choice?

Cast & Crew

Host Anna Richardson
Executive Producer Mike Cotton
Executive Producer Tim Harcourt
Series Producer Matt Green
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
