Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

24 Hours in A&E

E27
About Episode Guide
Series 13 Episode 6

Series 12 - Episode 27 Series 13 Episode 6

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Though 24 Hours in A&E does bigger themes brilliantly, the carefully chosen snippets in between are just as big a part of what makes it irresistible. Such as a doctor mounting a hospital bed to reset a hip, or the men discussing whether getting Starbucks delivered to the A&E waiting room is inappropriate.

But it's one of those big dramas that packs an emotional punch in this episode, as we listen to Emily describe waiting for 29-year-old David, her boyfriend of six years, to come home, not knowing he'd been in a car crash. And Mary, 94, who's fallen down the stairs, and Darnell, 18, who has a broken thighbone, compete for the title of Most Amusing Patient.

Summary

This episode explores how loss and grief can test even the strongest marriages and how finding love for a second time can save you. Kim has been hit by a lorry. Patrick has fallen from a loft ladder.
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog 4h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer 6h ago
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin 7h ago
Freeview film of the day: John Grisham’s The Rainmaker 7h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more