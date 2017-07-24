Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Secrets of China's Forbidden City
Repeat
Today 9pm - 10pm
More4 (not More4 +1)
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
More4 +1
Tomorrow,
12:05am - 1:10am
More4 (not More4 +1)
Tomorrow,
1:05am - 2:10am
More4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Gill Crawford
There’s no shortage of documentaries about Xi’an and the Terracotta Warriors, but much of our knowledge of the Forbidden City in Beijing comes from films like The Last Emperor. It was the royal palace for some 600 years and, as the title suggests, it’s full of secrets, as well as being a masterpiece of innovative building techniques.
This documentary looks at the technical mastery that went into the creation of a magnificent warren of streets and buildings, and there are surprises galore. We think of China as a country that for centuries cut itself off from outside influence, but recent conservation work has revealed an unexpected trace of Europe. And they also knew a thing or two about making their buildings earthquake-proof…
Summary
Documentary exploring the Beijing palace that housed Chinese emperors for 600 years. The programme reveals the current conservation work being carried out and uncovers new details about past rulers, including trade with Europe and how a marble staircase was transported along an ice road. A scale model is used to demonstrate how the structure was built to withstand earthquakes.
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog
3h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer
5h ago
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin
6h ago
Freeview film of the day: John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
6h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It