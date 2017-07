Review

by Alison Graham

It’s the penultimate episode and I’m still no wiser than I was at the start of this convoluted, baffling, messy thriller. Just a tiny clue as to what might be going on in the little Scottish town would be most welcome.Instead we get bluster, lumpen dialogue and a tone that veers alarmingly. Is The Loch cosy crime, like Hamish Macbeth? Or is it Reservoir Dogs in the Highlands? Who knows? The writing is all over the place and none of the characters convinces, notably that flipping maverick forensic psychologist. “Go away, Blake,” a police chief yells at him. Yes, Blake, GO AWAY.It’s a great backdrop, but viewers cannot live by scenery alone. Sometimes we need plot.