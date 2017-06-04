Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
The Loch
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 5
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
It’s the penultimate episode and I’m still no wiser than I was at the start of this convoluted, baffling, messy thriller. Just a tiny clue as to what might be going on in the little Scottish town would be most welcome.
Instead we get bluster, lumpen dialogue and a tone that veers alarmingly. Is
The Loch
cosy crime, like Hamish Macbeth? Or is it Reservoir Dogs in the Highlands? Who knows? The writing is all over the place and none of the characters convinces, notably that flipping maverick forensic psychologist. “Go away, Blake,” a police chief yells at him. Yes, Blake, GO AWAY.
It’s a great backdrop, but viewers cannot live by scenery alone. Sometimes we need plot.
Summary
Annie continues her determined investigation into the killer's identity, and reaches a breakthrough when she discovers the weapons that were used in the murders. Seeking help from Quigley, she is finally able to track down the culprit, and the two detectives put their lives on the line to put a stop to the slaughter. However, their relentless pursuit of justice leads them into a dangerous confrontation, as they stalk the armed murderer through the dark corridors of the area's hydro-electric dam.
Cast & Crew
Annie Redford
Laura Fraser
DCI Lauren Quigley
Siobhan Finneran
Kieran Whitehead
Jack Bannon
Blake Albrighton
Don Gilet
Dr Simon Marr
John Heffernan
Mhari Toner
Simone Lahbib
Craig Petrie
Alastair Mackenzie
Evie Redford
Shona McHugh
Alan Redford
Gray O'Brien
CI Frank Smilie
John Sessions
Bethan McGrellish
Kay McAllister
Jordan Whitehead
Oliver Greenall
Angusina McGrellish
Victoria Liddelle
Don McGrellish
George Anton
Dessie Toner
Conor McCarry
Crawford Baxter
Euan Stamper
PC Jason Denny
Murray Fraser
Jonjo Patterson
Keiran Gallacher
Nicole Patterson
Jenny Ryan
Ken Patterson
Moray Hunter
Bea Whitehead
Anita Vettesse
Oliver Tench
Fraser James
Michael Yuill
Jim McMeekin
Director
Cilla Ware
Executive Producer
Tim Haines
Producer
Alan J Wands
Writer
Stephen Brady
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
9 unanswered questions we have after The Loch's perplexing finale
The ITV series finally gave us the identity of the killer – but this raised more questions than it answered
Meet the cast of The Loch
The Loch: Where is it filmed?
Who is the killer in ITV's The Loch?
What time is The Loch on TV?
Discover the spectacular home of The Loch - Fort Augustus and Glencoe
Ex-offender Leighton Thomas comes under suspicion in The Loch episode 2 preview
Review |
There are no hidden depths in ITV murder mystery The Loch
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 - live blog
3h ago
8 questions we have about the new Doctor Who Christmas special trailer
6h ago
Calling all male drama writers: stop writing miserable women!
18 Jul
The 12 best dramas coming to TV this summer
4 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It