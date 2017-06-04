Summary

Annie continues her determined investigation into the killer's identity, and reaches a breakthrough when she discovers the weapons that were used in the murders. Seeking help from Quigley, she is finally able to track down the culprit, and the two detectives put their lives on the line to put a stop to the slaughter. However, their relentless pursuit of justice leads them into a dangerous confrontation, as they stalk the armed murderer through the dark corridors of the area's hydro-electric dam.