The Voice Kids

Summary

The Blind Auditions are now over, meaning it is time for coaches Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott to begin the difficult process of whittling down the number of would be pop icons in their respective teams. Emma Willis presents as the battle phase gets under way. This time, the youngsters are arranged into groups of three to face another daunting turn on the stage. Only one singer from each trio can make it through to the semi-final, and remain in the running to claim the £30,000 contribution to their musical education - and the family holiday to Disneyland Paris.