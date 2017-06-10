Accessibility Links

The Voice Kids

E5 of 8
The Voice Kids

Series 1 - Episode 5

Up until now, everything on The Voice Kids has been very nicey nicey, with few rejections, lots of positive comments from coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones and hardly any tears. However, that could all change as we head into two days of Battle rounds, where three singers will face off against each other, with just one of them progressing to the next round.

In some ways this is better than on The Voice UK (where two singers go head to head) as it means the disappointed kiddiwinks who don’t make it will have a kindred spirit in the other rejected singer. However, it does somewhat shorten their odds of making it through to the semi-finals.

The Blind Auditions are now over, meaning it is time for coaches Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott to begin the difficult process of whittling down the number of would be pop icons in their respective teams. Emma Willis presents as the battle phase gets under way. This time, the youngsters are arranged into groups of three to face another daunting turn on the stage. Only one singer from each trio can make it through to the semi-final, and remain in the running to claim the £30,000 contribution to their musical education - and the family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Presenter Emma Willis
Coach Will.i.am
Coach Danny Jones
Coach Pixie Lott
Director Liz Clare
Executive Producer Helen Dower
Executive Producer Jayne Stanger
Executive Producer Katie Rawcliffe
Series Producer Oli Head
