Review

by Frances Taylor

Up until now, everything on The Voice Kids has been very nicey nicey, with few rejections, lots of positive comments from coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones and hardly any tears. However, that could all change as we head into two days of Battle rounds, where three singers will face off against each other, with just one of them progressing to the next round.In some ways this is better than on The Voice UK (where two singers go head to head) as it means the disappointed kiddiwinks who don’t make it will have a kindred spirit in the other rejected singer. However, it does somewhat shorten their odds of making it through to the semi-finals.