Best of Both Worlds
E15 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 15
Watchlist
Review
by
Jack Seale
Effervescent property expert Lucy Alexander makes this house-hunting show tick, via the relationship she strikes up with those needing advice. Driving around with them, a la Car Share or Carpool Karaoke, helps her get to know buyers who all want a home that’s near, but not in, an urban centre, balancing a doable commute with a relaxed rustic setting.
The series roams around Britain, but this week’s episodes conclude with two assignments in the Home Counties. Marianne and Chris both have good city jobs, which they need to access from the Hampshire/Berkshire borders; Fiona and Jonathan agree about living in Surrey, but must now satisfy his love of boating and her dependence on shops, bars and cafes.
Summary
In the Hampshire-Berkshire borders, Marianne and Chris want to follow their dream of living the good life in the country, while keeping their high-powered jobs in town. Meanwhile, in Surrey, Fiona and Jonathan need a home together, but while he wants a countryside lifestyle and a mooring for his boat Fiona wants city living with all its shops, bars and cafe culture. Property expert Lucy Alexander helps both couples achieve all their aims.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Lucy Alexander
Director
Grant Tapley
Director
Craig Reece
Producer
Grant Tapley
Producer
Craig Reece
Series Producer
Louise Brown
Property
Full Episode Guide
