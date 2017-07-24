Accessibility Links

Best of Both Worlds

E15 of 7
Best of Both Worlds

Series 1 - Episode 15

Review

Effervescent property expert Lucy Alexander makes this house-hunting show tick, via the relationship she strikes up with those needing advice. Driving around with them, a la Car Share or Carpool Karaoke, helps her get to know buyers who all want a home that’s near, but not in, an urban centre, balancing a doable commute with a relaxed rustic setting.

The series roams around Britain, but this week’s episodes conclude with two assignments in the Home Counties. Marianne and Chris both have good city jobs, which they need to access from the Hampshire/Berkshire borders; Fiona and Jonathan agree about living in Surrey, but must now satisfy his love of boating and her dependence on shops, bars and cafes.

Summary

In the Hampshire-Berkshire borders, Marianne and Chris want to follow their dream of living the good life in the country, while keeping their high-powered jobs in town. Meanwhile, in Surrey, Fiona and Jonathan need a home together, but while he wants a countryside lifestyle and a mooring for his boat Fiona wants city living with all its shops, bars and cafe culture. Property expert Lucy Alexander helps both couples achieve all their aims.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Lucy Alexander
Director Grant Tapley
Director Craig Reece
Producer Grant Tapley
Producer Craig Reece
Series Producer Louise Brown
Property
Full Episode Guide
