Best of Both Worlds

Review

by Jack Seale

Effervescent property expert Lucy Alexander makes this house-hunting show tick, via the relationship she strikes up with those needing advice. Driving around with them, a la Car Share or Carpool Karaoke, helps her get to know buyers who all want a home that’s near, but not in, an urban centre, balancing a doable commute with a relaxed rustic setting.



The series roams around Britain, but this week’s episodes conclude with two assignments in the Home Counties. Marianne and Chris both have good city jobs, which they need to access from the Hampshire/Berkshire borders; Fiona and Jonathan agree about living in Surrey, but must now satisfy his love of boating and her dependence on shops, bars and cafes.